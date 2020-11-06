China says transport infrastructure in Tibet enables its rapid border deployment of arms, troops

(TibetanReview.net, Nov06’20) – China said Nov 5 that its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command recently conducted a long-distance maneuver exercise featuring heavy equipment, including dozens of Type 15 light tanks and different types of infantry fighting vehicles and trucks, in a demonstration of its rapid, comprehensive deployment capabilities in high-altitude border regions. Most of the heavy weapons and equipment featured in the drills were newly commissioned, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Nov 5, citing js7tv.cn, a video news website affiliated with the PLA.

The report said that a combined arms brigade attached to the PLA Tibet Military Command took advantage of railways and motorized maneuver approaches in a cross-day-and-night long-distance maneuver exercise into regions more than 4,000 meters above sea level, a reference, in this case, to occupied Tibet’s border with the Ladakh region of India where a prolonged faceoff continues.

The report said the number of heavily armored vehicles involved was large, with one scene of the news footage showing about 30 Type 15 light tanks, in addition to large numbers of different types of infantry fighting vehicles and trucks.

The report cited an unnamed Chinese expert as saying that dozens of tanks, fighting vehicles, assault vehicles, truck-based howitzers and well-equipped foot soldiers could take back, control and defend a large zone, particularly when the enemy is not equipped with heavy weapons and equipment, or tired under harsh environments.

The report then came to the point by saying despite recent positive, constructive talks between China and India over the months-long border dispute, Indian media NDTV had reported on Nov 4 that the standoff showed no sign of easing as Indian soldiers received clothes imported from the US to endure the harsh winter along the border.

The report cited the Indian media a saying close to 90,000 troops were posted in the region as a result of the standoff but did not give the number of Chinese troops facing them.

By Blogsdna