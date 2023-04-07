27.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, April 7, 2023
spot_img
Sino-India

China seen to have renamed non-existent areas to assert its Arunachal claims

46
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Apr06’23) – China’s latest claim to Arunachal Pradesh by releasing a list of “standardised geographical names” for 11 places in the frontier state turns out to be a random naming of isolated forest tracts, nondescript peaks, non-existent rivers and town areas superficially bound together as part of Cona, Zayu and Medog counties in Nyingchi prefecture of Tibet, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 6.

For instance, the coordinates of two rivers named by the Chinese as “Qiburi He” and “Geduo He” weren’t provided, with the civil affairs ministry simply claiming these were “specific locations”, the report noted.

Likewise, “Bangqin” referred to a “piece of land” in a forested mountainous area beyond Zemithang, India’s last village in Tawang district, close to the imagined McMahon Line that demarcates the border, the report said.

Official sources in India have dismissed China’s naming exercise as “mere mischief” carried out ahead of the Cope India IAF-US Air Force air combat exercise at Bengal’s Kalaikunda airbase from Apr 10 to 21.

China’s ministry of civil affairs had released the list on Apr 2, using both Tibetan and Chinese pinyin.

It described the list, the third of its kind, as an “addition of publicly used place names in southern Tibet” along with categories, administrative districts and select coordinates.

One entry in the Chinese list is a settlement named “Jiangkazong”, whose coordinates lead to a house mapped to Tawang town, west of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya there, the report said.

It also said the given coordinates of another so-called settlement, “Dadong”, point to a large open space marked in Google Maps as being part of Tato town of Arunachal’s West Siang district.

Another “piece of land” named by the Chinese as “Guyutong” turns out to be a forest clearing near the western bank of Lohit river, north of Kibithoo in Anjaw district in eastern Arunachal. The coordinates given for “Luosu Ri”, “Diepu Ri”, “Dongzila Feng”, “Nimagang Feng” and “Jiuniuze Gangri” reveal mountain tops spread across various locations in the northeastern state, the report added.

Previous articleTombs dating back over 3000 years discovered in Tibet
Next articleChina’s upgrading of two border counties in Tibet as cities seen as provocative

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,055FollowersFollow
9,394FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Politics behind China’s education policy in Tibet

OPINION FEBRUARY 25, 2023 While finding the right balance between maintaining alive a minority culture through education in the minority language...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

No Middle Way with Marxists

OPINION Ideologically, there can be no middle way between Tibetan nationalism and the Communist Party of China’s Marxism, as the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.