China’s party mouthpiece vents spleen on India, US for greeting Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’21) – China’s party mouthpiece globaltimes.cn has on Jul 7 condemned the United States and India for greeting Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his 86th birthday the day before, dismissing them as provocations requiring “concrete actions without being disturbed.”

These small tricks cannot have any actual impact, wrote the mouthpiece’s editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.

“When China has a friendly relationship with them, it values their commitment to friendship. As the ties have deteriorated, we have seen a wide range of their despicable practices. In many cases, it does not deserve our serious response,” Hu has written.

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India nor Secretary of State Antony Blinken and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the United States had made any remark on China or the deplorable human rights situation in occupied Tibet in their tweets.

Modi simply wished the Dalai Lama “a long and healthy life.” Blinken simply said the Dalai Lama “inspires us all to live each day with humility, compassion, and understanding. Here’s to many more years.” And Pelosi, while sending warm birthday wishes, called the occasion a “beautiful opportunity to celebrate His Holiness and the message of hope and spiritual guidance that he has shared with the world.”