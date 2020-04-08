Chinese borders troops let go Arunachali youth abducted by it

(TibetanReview.net, Apr08’20) – After holding him for nearly 20 days, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army manning Tibet’s border with India has finally handed over an Arunachali youth whom it had abducted at gunpoint. The abduction had taken place in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh located near the McMahon line.

India considers the line the border between it and Chinese ruled Tibet but China does not recognize it because it was signed in an agreement involving Tibet when the latter was an independent country in 1914. Rather, China lays claim over the whole of Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of its claim over Tibet.

The Indian Army approached the Chinese side utilising the established border management mechanism, resulting in the release of 21-year-old Togley Singkam, reported the PTI new service Apr 7.

Singkam and his two friends had gone to collect herbs in an area belonging to Naa clan of Tagin community on Mar 19 morning when the abduction took place. Singkam’s two friends had managed to flee when the Chinese accosted him at gunpoint.

“Owing to peace and tranquillity that exists in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on Tuesday (Apr 7),” telegraphindia.com Apr 8 quoted Indian defence public relations officer Lt Col P Khongsai as saying.

The officer has said the youth has been quarantined by the army in view of Covid-19 and will be handed over to his family after 14 days.

The state currently has just one Covid-19 patient, a man from Medo in Lohit district who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, and tested positive on Apr 1. The state police have so far traced 23 people who had participated in the event last month, the report said.

