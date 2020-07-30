Chinese cadre in Tibet under investigation for corruption

(TibetanReview.net, Jul30’20) – In a rare incident of a Chinese cadre in Tibet being investigated for corruption, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported Jul 29 that a senior health official in Tibet Autonomous Region was under the scanner of the regional anti-graft authorities.

Chinese or cadres of any ethnicity in so-called ethnic minority regions like Tibet are usually not supposed to be investigated for corruption, but only for shortcomings in cracking down on so-called separatism and the like.

The report cited the regional anti-graft authorities as saying Jul 29 that Wang Yunting was currently under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, a euphemism for corruption.

The report said Wang had served as secretary of the leading Party members’ group and deputy director of Tibet’s health commission since Nov 2018.

He is also stated to be a member of the 9th regional committee of the Communist Party of China.

By Blogsdna