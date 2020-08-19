Chinese Foreign minister’s Tibet border visit stated to be linked to faceoff with India

(TibetanReview.net, Aug19’20) – China has made it clear Aug 18 that the Aug14 visit to occupied Tibet’s border with India by its State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was related to the fact that diplomatic negotiations and five rounds of military talks had failed to produce any clear signs of a de-escalation of tensions more than two months since the deadly clash in Galwan Valley.

It is therefore understandable that the visit to the border area by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also China’s special representative in the border talks with India, during a trip to the Tibet autonomous region on Friday has prompted a great deal of speculation, said an editorial in China’s official global.chinadaily.com.cn Aug 18.

The editorial quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping has having said in 2013, “To govern the country well we must first govern the frontiers well, and to govern the frontiers well, we must first ensure stability in Tibet.” It called it natural, therefore, that the Chinese leadership should pay particular attention to the situation in the autonomous region at present.

The report accused India of making aggressive moves even with the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Galwan Valley and other locations along the border.

India’s allegation is that Chinese troops are still stationed in two areas of their intrusion into Indian territory in a move designed to shift the line of actual control further into India.

The editorial also accused the USA of seeking to integrate New Delhi into its “maximum pressure” campaign against Beijing in the background of the current situation.

The editorial also wanted New Delhi to work with Beijing to tap the potential offered by the Belt and Road Initiative.

And while the Chinese media continues to report a series of live fire and other kind of military exercises as well as on the introduction of all sorts of latest strategic weaponry on the occupied Tibet’s side of the border, the editorial wanted “New Delhi to stop its belligerent maneuvers on the border and meet Beijing half way to build mutual trust and properly handle their differences.”

By Blogsdna