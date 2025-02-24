Chinese media plays up heroism of Galwan valley clash soldiers amid efforts to heal Sino-India rift in ties



(TibetanReview.net, Feb24’25) – Even as its foreign minister met with his Indian counterpart on Feb 21 in South Africa, and the latter spoke of “some notable developments” in the two countries’ bid to improve their ties, China’s online media has played up the Galwan Valley clash of mid-Jun 2020 which plunged their relations to decades-long nadir.

Chinese media have once again revisited the incident and portrayed it as a battle where Chinese soldiers bravely “defended’ their territory against ‘foreign incursions,” reported eurasiantimes.com Feb 22.

The Indian case is that Chinese troops crossed into their territory in Ladakh in the middle of the night and attacked its soldiers with crude, improvised lethal weapons, including metallic rods and nail-spiked clubs, killing 20 of them in the ensuring river-bank clash. China claimed, after a long delay, that it lost four of its soldiers, although others have estimated its casualty figure to be much higher.

The report said the latest coverage by Chinese media outlet Sohu (run by the Chinese internet company Sohu, Inc. in Beijing), tells the story of Chen Xiangrong, a soldier who died in the Galwan Valley clash.

The Sohu new report has claimed that approximately 600 foreign [Indian] troops crossed into what China considers its territory in the Karakoram Mountains, armed with improvised weapons such as maces and shields.

In response, their regiment commander, Qi Fabao, along with ten soldiers, were claimed to have approached the “intruding forces” for negotiations but were met with sudden violence. This was claimed to have led to a brutal hand-to-hand clash, where Chinese reinforcements were called to push back the Indian troops.

Among those solders, who celebrated in Chinese media reports, was stated to be 19-year-old Chen Xiangrong, who was described as a fearless “shield-bearer” protecting his comrades.

Chen’s purportedly unfinished letter to his mother was claimed to contain his now-famous quote – “My love is crystal clear, it is only for China”. It was widely circulated in Chinese media, possibly to reinforce his image as a young patriot who died for his country.

The propaganda story continued that his mother, when informed of his death, reportedly asked only one question: “Did my son fight bravely?” Her response has been held up as an example of selfless devotion to the country.

Beijing disclosed its soldiers’ deaths nearly a year after the clash, and so also the story about his clamed patriotism and bravery, the eurasiantimes.com report noted.

Continuing the propaganda story, the Sohu new story has said Chen’s sister, Chen Qiaochai, later joined the military in a civilian capacity, stating that she wanted to complete the duty that her brother left behind.

Her own writings, particularly an article titled “Clear Love, Forever Stay in the World,” were stated to have been published in state media to cement the emotional resonance of her brother’s story.