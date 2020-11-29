You are here: Home » China Watch » Chinese President tells troops not to fear death amid rising border tensions

Chinese President tells troops not to fear death amid rising border tensions

November 30, 2020 1:31 am0 commentsViews: 1269

China had recently held live-fire drills in a high-elevation region in the Himalayas. (Photo courtesy: China Military)

(TibetanReview.net, Nov29’20) – To someone who does not have to wield a gun and launch an attack to capture new territories from those who are known to be bent on resisting with all their might, it is easy to tell those being send to fight not to be afraid to die and this exactly what Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of China serving as the nation’s armed forces.

Do “not fear hardship” and do “not fear death”, the express.co.uk Nov 28 cited Xi as having said when he addressed China’s Central Military Commission in Beijing.

He has called on the PLA to “enhance the sense of hardship, strengthen the mission responsibility, and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of military training”.

President Xi Jinping addresses the Central Military Commission conference. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

The report noted that the sabre-rattling speech had come as China faced soaring tensions with the US, Taiwan, South China Sea rivals and India on its volatile Himalayan border.

The report cited Beijing-based military expert Zhou Chenming as saying Xi’s address was designed to push PLA commanders to step up combat training and familiarise the military forces with new hi-tech weapons and equipment including tanks, aircraft and warships.

Zhou has told the scmp.com Nov 26, “China is facing a number of challenges both at home and overseas – for example, the situation in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, the border with India.

“These situations have been changing in recent years, and China’s top commanders need to come up with forward-looking, strategic training plans so the troops are combat-ready.”

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Chinese troops told not to fear death in historic address by President Xi
  2. Sino-India: After lightweight tanks, China stations new howitzers in Tibet’s border with India
  3. India and China to hold October joint military drill amid continuing border incidents
  4. Indian and Chinese border troops injured in eastern Ladakh brawl as well
  5. China honours Tibet border troops in further indication of threat to India
Tags:

Leave a Reply