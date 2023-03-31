New education campaign on Xi Jinping thought has grave implications for Tibet, others

(TibetanReview.net, Mar31’23) – The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has decided to launch a Party-wide thematic education campaign starting from April to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 30. The decision has grave implications especially for ethnic minority areas as the campaign calls for their Sinicization and the dilution of minority rights, for what they are worth, for the sake of strengthening Chinese national unity.

The decision was stated to have been made at a meeting held by the Political Bureau on Mar 30, presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The report said the campaign, with a focus on leading officials at and above the county and director level, is to use the Party’s new theories to achieve unity in thought, will and action, carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, and see that the whole Party strives in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Marginalizing Tibetan culture and language, Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism and diluting the special status of ethnic minority regions are the sort of “new theories to achieve unity in thought, will and action” envisaged by the Xi Jinping thought, and the new campaign will obviously implement these more forcefully.

During the meeting, participants were stated to have stressed that the whole Party needed to develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

They were stated to have called on all Party members to comprehensively study, understand and implement the guiding principles from the Party’s 20th National Congress, apply the new development philosophy, foster a new pattern of development, promote high-quality development, and advance Chinese modernization through the campaign.

The meeting was stated to have noted that with the education campaign, the whole Party should rally more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

The meeting has called for the party-wide campaign to be carried out in an “effective and sustainable manner”.