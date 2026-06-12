Dalai Lama discharged from hospital after successful knee replacement surgery

(TibetanReview.net, Jun12’26) – The Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi has confirmed Jun 12 that His Holiness the Dalai Lama underwent a successful left knee replacement surgery on Jun 8 and has been discharged this morning.

“His Holiness is stable and expected to make full recovery. He was discharged on Friday morning, 12 June,” said Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Senior Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, in a press statement today.

“It has been a great honour for the hospital and the medical team to serve His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us and privileged to have been able to contribute to His Holiness’s care,” Dr Malhotra further said.

The Dalai Lama is expected to travel to Ladakh for an extended stay there towards the end of this month, like in past many years. His 91st birthday falls on Jul 6, although he usually does not celebrate it.

The Dalai Lama earlier underwent a successful right knee replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, US, in Jun 2024, and was stated to have made an excellent recovery.