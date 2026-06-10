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Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama had a successful knee surgery ahead of Ladakh visit

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(TibetanReview.net, Jun09’26) – The Dalai Lama had a successfully knee surgery on Jun 8, said Dr Tsetan D Sadutshang, his longtime allopathic personal physician.

He said the surgery took place at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. He explained that the surgery took place on his left knee as he had already received the same treatment on his right knee in 2024 (in New York City).

“I am here to relay this message to all the Tibetans and devotees inside Tibet and around the world,”  rfa.org Jun 8 quoted Dr Sadutshang as saying in a video-recorded statement.

The success of the treatment means that the Dalai Lama’s scheduled visit to Ladakh for an extended stay there from about the end of this month will go ahead.

The IANS news service Jun 8 cited an aide as saying the Dalai Lama has been visiting Ladakh for over 50 years, as locals share a special bond with him based on their faith and kindness.

He last visited the Union Territory, which shares border with Chinese occupied Tibet, was in Jul 2025.

The Dalai Lama turns 91 on Jul 6 and continues maintain an active schedule.

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