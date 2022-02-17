14.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, February 18, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

Chinese surveillance unit set up inside Tibetan monastery for more intrusive control

30
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb17’22) – Chinese government interference in the routine functioning of a monastery in Golog (Chinese: Guoluo) Prefecture of Qinghai Province has become more intrusive recently with the setting up within it of a police station, said the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Feb 16. It said officers manning a surveillance unit operating inside Palyul Thartang Gonchen Monastery now keep a close watch on the monks.

Such police officers have already put pressure on some young monks to leave the monastery to attend schools run by the Chinese government, the report cited an exile Tibetan with knowledge of the situation as saying.

The authorities already had a surveillance police unit put up outside the premises of the monastery and the new one has been set up inside it, near the community hall, to scrutinize the monks and their daily activities, he has said.

The monastery now has surveillance cameras installed by police all around the monastery, enabling officers to monitor the monks round-the-clock.

Also, the monks have been made to install a monitoring app in their mobile phones to enable the police to identify contacts and track conversations, making it unsafe for them to communicate with Tibetans in exile.

“It is absolutely true that Tibetans are under surveillance by the Chinese government, but recently surveillance of Tibetans has intensified, and new surveillance tactics are being introduced which require Tibetans to install an app on their phone devices,” Golog Jigme, a former political prisoner from the area now living in Switzerland, has said.

Police and military barracks operating outside major monasteries has a common sight in Tibet after protests hit most of Tibet in 2008.

Previous articleTibet propaganda at Beijing Winter Olympics – relay torch bearers, pop song music at opening ceremony preshow, athlete who missed it
Next articleChina announces ‘breakthrough’ discovery of lithium deposit in Mt Everest area

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,274FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Upholding Freedom of Conscience and Belief

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’21) As the world marked on Nov 25 the 40th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Elimination...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Appeasement no antidote to venomous innuendoes: Condemning Monlam Tharchin’s recent statement

Luna L.H.* condemns allegations of political intrigue made against a Dhomey member by Chithue Monlam Tharchin for insidiously implicating...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.