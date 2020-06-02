Claim that virus behind Covid-19 is weakening dismissed as global cases exceed 6.27 million

(TibetanReview.net, Jun02’20) – Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) and a range of other scientists have said Jun 1 that there is no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus behind the Covid-19 pandemic had been losing potency as the total infections from the global pandemic exceeded 6.27 million and the number of deaths crossed 375,000 on Jun 2.

There is no data to show the new coronavirus is changing significantly, either in its form of transmission or in the severity of the disease it causes, the scmp.com Jun 2 cited the experts, including WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, as saying.

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of intensive care at Italy’s San Raffaele Hospital in Lombardy, which bore the brunt of Italy’s outbreak, had earlier told state television on May 31 that the new coronavirus “clinically no longer exists”. He had said the finding was made by a friend of his who would soon publish a paper on it soon.

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases appeared set to cross the grim 200,000 mark as it reported yet another high 8,171 cases during the past 24 hours as of Nun 2 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the total to 198,706. The country also reported 204 new deaths during that 24-hour period, taking the total to 5,598 deaths.

With a total of 95,527 recoveries, the country now has a total of 96,581 active cases.

India is currently the country with the 7th most number of cumulative cases and 13th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The government on Jun 1 issued a list of 13 cities which are the worst-hit in the country. These are Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Thiruvallur, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and the state of Delhi except New Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, North-East and South-West parts of Delhi.

The four worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 70,013 cases after 2,358 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 23,495 (↑1,162) cases, Delhi with 20,834 (↑990) cases, and Gujarat with 17,200 (↑421) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 8,980 (↑149), Madhya Pradesh 8,283 (↑194), Uttar Pradesh 8,075 (↑252), West Bengal 5,772 (↑271), Bihar 3,926 (↑111), Andhra Pradesh 3,783 (↑104), Karnataka 3,408 (↑187), Telangana 2,792 (↑94), Jammu & Kashmir 2,601 (↑155), Haryana 2,356 (↑265), Punjab 2,301 (↑38), Odisha 2,104 (↑156), Assam 1,390 (↑118), and Kerala 1,326 (↑57).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Uttarakhand 958 (↑51), Jharkhand 659 (↑49), Chattisgarh 547 (↑49), Tripura 420 (↑107), Himachal Pradesh 340 (↑9), and Chandigarh 294 (↑1).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Manipur 83 (↑12), Ladakh, 77 (↑3), Puducherry 74 (↑4), Goa 71 (↑1), Nagaland 43 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 27 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 22 (↑18), Dadra Nagar Haveli 3 (↑1), Sikkim 1 (↑0), and Mizoram 1 (↑0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,362 (↑76), followed by Gujarat 1,063 (↑25), Delhi 523 (↑50), Madhya Pradesh 358 (↑8), West Bengal 325 (↑8), Uttar Pradesh 217 (↑4), Rajasthan 198 (↑4), Tamil Nadu 184 (↑11), Telangana 88 (↑6), Andhra Pradesh 64 (↑2), Karnataka 52 (↑1), Punjab 45 (↑0), Jammu & Kashmir 31 (↑3), ), Bihar 24 ↑3), Haryana 21 (↑1Kerala 10 (↑1), Odisha 7 (↑0), Uttarakhand 6 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Jharkhand 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chandigarh 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 1 (↑0), and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

Delhi continued to report high number of cases and the city currently has 11,565 active cases.

In Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jairam Thakur said temples and places of worship, hotels and restaurants will open from 8 Jun, following social distancing norms and other precautions. This will be after Tibetans mark their most important religious festival which falls on Jun 5. People from outside the state will not be allowed to visit temples/places of worship or stay in hotels.

All inter-state movement will be regulated through permits issued by the district magistrate and the entry of people into the state would be allowed with passes only.

Also, people coming from other parts of the country would be quarantined; at home if asymptomatic.

Curfew will be lifted each day from 6 am to 8 pm.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 6.27 million mark to reach 6,274,136 while a total of 375,711 had died as of Jun 02 at 1:03:05 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 101,688 new cases and 3,575 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,811,277), Brazil (526,447), Russia (414,328), UK (277,736), Spain (239,638), Italy (233,197), India (199,343), France (189,348), Germany (183,771), and Peru (170,039).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (105,147), UK (39,127), Italy (33,475), Brazil (29,937), France (28,836), Spain (27,127), Mexico (10,167), Belgium (9,486), Germany (8,557), Iran (7,878), Canada (7,404), Netherlands (5,981), India (5,610), Russia 4,849), and China (4,638).

