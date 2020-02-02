Confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases touch 14,380, including 304 deaths; first death outside China reported

(TibetanReview.net, Feb02’20) – The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia in China keeps increasing with their total rising to 14,380 as of Feb 1, including 304 deaths, as authorities banned funerals and ordered quick cremations instead. A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Feb 2 while the first death outside China has been reported in The Philippines.

Hubei city, the infection’s reported origin, was stated to account for 9,074 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Feb 1, including 294 deaths.

New trial regulations issued by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) banned funerals, burials and other related activities involving the corpses of deceased victims of the infection, reported businessinsider.in Feb 2. All victims who succumb to the virus must be cremated at the nearest facility.

The report also said that in an earlier announcement, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs advised people to hold quick and simple funerals and avoid large gatherings to help prevent the virus from spreading further.

In India, the second case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala on Feb 2. The patient had returned from China recently, reported the PTI Feb 2.

India has evacuated two batches of 323 and 324 Indians from Wuhan and all have been admitted to two army-run quarantine facilities, although none of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, said another PTI report Feb 2.

Meanwhile the first death from the coronavirus infection outside China has been reported from the Philippines, with the victim being a 44-year-old male Chinese national, who died on Feb 1. He was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on Jan 21 after travelling through Hong Kong, reported scmp.com Feb 2.

The report said the Philippines was set to issue a sweeping temporary travel ban from China that included Hong Kong, regardless of nationality.

