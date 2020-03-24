Covid-19: 1.5 billion people worldwide under lockdown

(TibetanReview.net, Mar24’20) – The Covid-19 global pandemic, unleashed by China late last year through suppression of information, destruction of evidences, and repression of whistle-blowers, has now infected a total of 375,890 people across the world and killed 16,471, while 66,907 have recovered as of Mar 24, according to data compiled by channelnewsasia.com.

Some 1.5 billion people – more than a fifth of the world’s population – are under orders to stay at home in order to minimise the pandemic’s spread, according to a scmp.com report Mar 24. The report cited World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying the global pandemic was clearly “accelerating”.

* * *

In India, the total number of infections had risen to 491 and it included 10 deaths, reported indianxpress.com Mar 24. It added that 36 people had recovered. At least 41 infected persons were stated to be foreign nationals.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in a move to contain the pandemic’s spread across 32 states and Union Territories including Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand. They covered a total of 560 districts, reported tribuneindia.com Mar 24.

* * *

The worst hit countries outside mainland China with 250 or more confirmed infections and also deaths in most of the cases included Italy (63,927, 6,077), USA (43,847, 557), Spain (35,136, 2,311), Germany (29,056, 123), Iran (23,049, 1,812), France (19,856, 860), South Korea (8,961, 111), Switzerland (8,547, 118), UK (6,650, 335), Netherlands (4,749, 213), Austria (3,924, 21), Belgium (3,743, 88), Norway (2,541, 9), Portugal (2,060, 23), Sweden (2,046, 25), Australia (1,823, 7), Brazil (1,620, 25), Denmark (1,572, 24), Turkey (1,5329, 37), Malaysia (1,518, 14), Canada (1,430, 21), Israel (1,238, 1), Czech Republic (1,165, 1), Japan (1,128, 42), Ireland (1,125, 6), Pakistan (873, 6), Thailand (827, 4), Luxembourg (798, 8), Ecuador (789, 14), Chile (746, 2), Diamond Princess cruise ship (712, 8), Finland (700, 1), Poland (684, 8), Greece (624, 17), Iceland (588, 1), Indonesia (579, 49), Saudi Arabia (562, 0), Singapore (509, 2), Philippines (501, 33), Qatar (481, 0), India (471, 9,since risen to 491, 10), Slovenia (442, 3), Russia (438, 1), South Africa (402, 0), Mexico (367, 4), Hong Kong (356, 4), Bahrain (339, 2),Peru (318, 5), Panama (313, 3), Estonia (306, 0), Argentina (301, 4), Egypt (294, 8), Lebanon( 267, 4), and Iraq (266, 23).

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Mar 24 that the mainland had 78 confirmed new cases, 74 of them what it called imported ones whose total touched 427 as of Mar 23-end. Seven were reported to have died on Mar 23.

Mainland China also reported 35 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 132.

Of the mainland’s total confirmed cases of 81,171 as of Mar 23-end, 4,735 were still being treated, 73,159 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,277 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 24.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 1,573, a decline by 176 over the previous day’s total.