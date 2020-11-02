Covid-19 cases continue to fall in India, but at lower rate

(TibetanReview.net, Nov02’20) – Fresh Covid-19 cases in India have continued to fall for the seventh straight week but with a lower rate of decline. A 12% drop in new cases was recorded in the week ending on Sunday (Nov 1), as opposed to a 16% decline in the previous week, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 2.

The report also said this was the first time in five weeks that the fall in cases was lower than that recorded in the preceding week, both in percentage and absolute terms. If the trend extends into subsequent weeks, the country could be seeing a flattening of the Covid-19 graph, which is currently falling sharply, it added.

The report said nearly 3.2 lakh new cases were reported during the week of Oct 26-Nov 1), 42,738 less than the numbers in the previous week. In that week (Oct 19-25), cases had fallen by 67,490 – the highest weekly decline seen so far.

This was also stated to be the sixth consecutive week of falling coronavirus-related deaths in India, with the current week’s toll, at 3,600, being a 56% fall from the peak.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,231 new cases and 496 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 02 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,229,313 cases and 122,607 deaths.

A total of 7,544,798, or 91.68%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 561,908, or 6.83% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The Health Ministry has stressed that more than 70% of the deaths had occurred due to comorbidities.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,231, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 53,285, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 8,550.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have accumulated more than 440,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 206,000 cases each and included Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 62,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,700 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 44,024 (↑113); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,100 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh with over 7,000 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,700 deaths; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,500 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,100

deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 931 and 171 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan was shown to be unchanged for the fifth day at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 30.

On the other hand, the CTA’s task force on Covid-19 had, in its Oct 30 briefing, stated that there were 943 cumulative cases, 22 deaths, 430 active cases and 491 recoveries.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 46,544,769 and the deaths 1,200,850, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:54 PM on Nov 02, 2020.

