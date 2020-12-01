Covid-19 cases, deaths in India in November lowest in past four months

(TibetanReview.net, Dec01’20) – India’s Covid-19 count in November at 1.28 million has been the lowest in past four months, and the number of deaths during the month at 15,494 has been the least since June, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 1.

The report said Covid-19 cases dropped by 32% in November compared with the previous month, when some 1.88 million fresh infections were recorded. This was the second straight month of falling Covid-19 cases after the country had registered a peak of 2.62 million cases in September, the report noted.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 31,118 new cases and 482 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 1 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,462,809 cases and 137,621 deaths. This was the eighth time this month that the number of new daily cases dropped below 40,000. Besides, the number of fresh cases was nearly 20% lower than that the day before, noted the ndtv.com Dec 1.

A total of 8,889,585, or 93.94%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 435,603, or 4.6% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 31,118, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 41,985, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 11,349.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 21st successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 24nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 483,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 206,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan,Chattisgarh, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 109,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,151 (↑80); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,100 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,400 deaths, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,700 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,800 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,200 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 981 and 111 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained ucnhanged at 1,298 (↑0), of whom 153 were active, 1,112 had recovered and 33 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 1.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 63,254,854 and the deaths 1,468,322, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:56 PM on Dec 1, 2020.

