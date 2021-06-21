Covid-19 cases declining in nearly 90% of Indian districts, active Tibetan cases total 545

(TibetanReview.net, Jun21’21) – While India is still reporting more than 50,000 daily new coronavirus infections, almost 90% of the over 650 districts for which data are available, are now in a phase of steady decline, reported the indianexpress.com Jun 21. In the week from Jun 12 to 19, only 70 (out of the total of 742) districts in the country saw an increase in the numbers of active cases, the report added.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 5,709 to 53,256, while the daily new deaths had increased by 154 to 1,422 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 21 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,935,221 cases and 388,135 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.84 million (28,844,199 or 96.36%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .7 million (702,887 or 2.35%).

The case fatality rate has risen to 1.30%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 3.83% and the weekly rate fallen to 3.32%.

Only West Bengal (+3), Manipur (+75), and Mizoram (+399) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala is the only state to have continued to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 63,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The number of new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 89 over the past four days to reach 5,042, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 21. Of them 4,369 had recovered while 545 were active. A total of 128 have died, an increase of 2 over the past four days.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 178.5 million (178,516,852) and the deaths over 3.866 million (3,866,780), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM.