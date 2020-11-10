Covid-19 cases flattening, not falling, in big Indian states; Tibetan cases hit 1,132

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’20) – India’s health ministry raised concerns over dip in daily tests in some states like Punjab, Assam and Rajasthan though Covid-19 positivity rate had been steadily declining over the last three weeks and had come down to 7.19% on Nov 8 from 7.94% on Oct 18, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 10. Bringing the positivity rate to below 5% is considered critical for controlling the pandemic.

Another major concern was that capital Delhi had emerged as India’s Covid-19 capital last week, logging the highest number of fresh cases of 10,445 in the seven-day period and also recording the sharpest rise in infections in comparison with the previous week. Delhi was followed by neighbouring Haryana with 3,348 fresh cases over the previous week, followed by Himachal Pradesh (1,552) and Telangana (1,487), the report said.

On the brighter side, the virus continued to recede in several major states. The drop in cases from the previous week was the sharpest in Karnataka, where infections were down by 4,420, followed by Maharashtra (-2,672), Andhra Pradesh (-1,942), Tamil Nadu (-1,221) and Kerala (-1,221), the report said.

However, the fall in cases were seen to be flattening out, rather than falling, in big states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra, the report added.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 38,073 new cases and 440 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 10 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,591,730 cases and 127,059 deaths. The fresh cases and deaths were less than during the previous 24 hour period.

A total of 7,963,457, or 92.64%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 501,214, or 5.88% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 38,073 new, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 46,084, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 8,459.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 409,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 202,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Five more states, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 65,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,325 (↑85); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,300 deaths each; West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and and Delhi with over 7,000 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,300 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 947 and 198 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had risen 1,132 (↑89), of whom 431 were active, 678 had recovered and 23 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 10.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 50,913,451 and the deaths 1,263,089, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 11:18 AM on Nov 10, 2020.

