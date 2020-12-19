Covid-19 cases in India cross 10 million mark even as its daily and active cases continue falling trend

Fresh Covid-19 cases in India have been generally continuing to fall after it hit the peak in mid-September, but this did not prevent the cumulative total from crossing the 10 million mark this morning. This made India only the second country to hit this milestone after the USA.

That is because daily cases, after peaking at 98,795 on Sep 17, still averaged around 30,000 this month.

However, it took 29 days for cases in India to increase from nine million to 10 million, making it the slowest rise since the first million cases, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 19.

Meanwhile, the trend of exponential increase in India’s total Covid-19 recoveries continues, with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a “crucial peak” of 9.5 million, the PTI news agency Dec 18 cited India’s health ministry as saying.

The chasm between active cases and recoveries is continuously widening, the ministry has said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 25,152 new cases and 347 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 19 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,004,599 cases and 146,136 deaths.

A total of 9,550,712, or 95.46%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 308,751, or 3.08% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 25,152, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 29,885, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 5,080.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,392 (↑0), of whom 133 were active, 1,224 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 19.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 75,768,382 and the deaths 1,676,241, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:57 PM on Dec 19, 2020.