Covid-19 cases in India cross 8.5 million, Tibetan cases touch 1,043 following a school outbreak

(TibetanReview.net, Nov08’20) – Covid-19 cases in India have now crossed the 8.5 million mark as the country reported more than 45,000 fresh cases over the past 24 hours on Nov 8 morning. Delhi has emerged as top contributors with Kerala, both reporting around 7,000 daily new cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,674 new cases and 559 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 08 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,507,754 cases and 126,121 deaths. This was less than the previous day’s total of more than 5,000.

A total of 7,868,968, or 92.49%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 512,665, or 6.03% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,674, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 49,082, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 3,967.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 403,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by Five other states with more than 208,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Assam in that order.

Six more states, namely Chattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 65,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,115 (↑150); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,300 deaths each; West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,100 deaths each; Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 6,700 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,300 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 940 and 194 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged overnight at 1,043 (↑12), of whom 343 were active, 677 had recovered and 23 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 08.

A major new outbreak was reported to have taken place at the Tibetan Children Village school at Chauntra Village under Jogindernagar municipality of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, reported tribuneindia.com Nov 7. The report said the outbreak had occurred after the school reopened recently for its Class X and XII students. A total of the 92 had tested positive, of whom 40 were boys and 27 were girls, with the remaining 25 being school employees.

The majority of the students were reported to be from Ladakh, Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh and South India.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 49,879,743 and the deaths 1,251,118, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Nov 08, 2020.

By Blogsdna