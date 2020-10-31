Covid-19 cases in India down 50% from its Mid-Sep peak

(TibetanReview.net, Oct31’20) – With at least 94,000 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the United States broke its daily record for the second day on Oct 29 after reporting more than 91,000 infections the day before as the country’s total cases crossed 9 million, said the BBC.com Oct 30. After a bit of a fall at the start of September, cases are surging again as the election day of Nov 3 draws near. There’s widespread transmission across the country, with states in the Midwest such as North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota worst affected, the report added.

The situation in Europe is not much better with announcements of partial lockdowns while the global total of the pandemic infections is close to 45.63 million.

In India, however, the pandemic is now down 50% from its peak in mid-September, a decline that has so far been sharper than the rise in cases and deaths leading up to the peak, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 31. It added that both daily cases and fatalities were currently at levels seen in July, suggesting a sharp decline in recent weeks.

And fresh infections in India were continuing to fall.

The same cannot be said of the national capital, Delhi, however. The city reported its highest single-day count of 5,891 cases on Oct 31morning, the fourth straight day of record numbers. For the last eight days, the daily number of Covid-19 cases has been consistently rising, except on Monday, when only 2,832 cases were reported due to fewer number of tests conducted, said another timesofindia.com report Oct 31.

***

The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 48,268 new cases and 551 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 31 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,137,119 cases and 121,641 deaths.

A total of 7,432,829, or 91%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 582,649, or 7.35% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 48,268, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 59,454, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 11,737. This was the eighth consecutive day the number of active cases had remained below seven lakh and second time it had fallen below six lakh. This was, in fact, the first time after 85 days that the active caseload has gone below six lakh, noted ndtv.com Oct 31.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have accumulated more than 425,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 206,000 cases each and included Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 101,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 61,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,700 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,837 (↑127); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh with over 7,000 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,600 deaths; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,400 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,000

deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 926 and 164 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan was shown to be unchanged for the third day at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 30.

The CTA website figures were apparently not updated as at its Oct 30 briefing the CTA task force on the novel coronavirus reported that there were 943 cumulative cases, 22 deaths, 430 active cases and 491 recoveries.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 45,629,082 and the deaths 1,189,515, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:54 PM on Oct 31, 2020.

