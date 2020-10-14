Covid-19 cases in India in nearly month-long declining trend, HP to resume interstate bus service

(TibetanReview.net, Oct14’20) – The nearly month-long declining trend in detection of new Covid-19 infections has ensured that, for the first time since the epidemic started in India, the growth rate of cases had dropped below one per cent a day. And the seven-day compounded daily growth rate, for the country as a whole, fell to 0.99 per cent on Oct 13, reported the indianexpress.com Oct14.

The report said that at its height, growth rate had exceeded 7 per cent per day in the first week of May. But there has been a steady decline after that, which expedited in the last one month which saw considerable decline in the daily numbers, from a high of about 98,000 cases to less than 70,000 cases right now, the report added.

Also, India’s average daily positivity rate had demonstrated a sharp decline week-on-week over the last four weeks, falling to 5.1% on Oct 12 — the lowest in the last four months, reported timrofindia.com Oct 14.

The report noted that the average daily positivity rate had declined from 8.50% over Sep 9-15 to 6.2% over Oct 7-13.

The cumulative positivity rate now stands at 8%, whereas India is conducting around 64,275 tests per million population, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 63,509 new cases and 730 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 14 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,239,389 cases and 110,586 deaths.

A total of 6,301,927, or 87.05 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 826,876, or 11.42 % of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.53%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the sixth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 11 straight days.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 63,509, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 74,632, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 11,853. This is the sixth day in a row that the number of active cases has remained below nine lakh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 660,000 cases each in that order.

Six other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana had more than 210,000 each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 40,701 (↑187); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,200 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,700 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,600 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Kerala with more than 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 961 and 782 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 567 (↑0), of whom 318 were active, 233 had recovered and 16 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 14.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses would resume plying on interstate routes from Oct 15, after having remained suspended for seven months, reported the tribuneindia.com Oct 15, citing state Transport Minister Bikram Singh.

To begin with, buses would start plying to 25 destinations, including Chandigarh, Pathankot, Baddi, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Ambala and Haridwar. Only non-AC buses would ply on interstate routes and the night service would also be available. The service would soon be extended to other destinations, the minister was cited as saying.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 38,143,788 and the deaths 1,086,399, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:54 PM on Oct 14, 2020.

By Blogsdna