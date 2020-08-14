Covid-19 cases in India now over 2.46 million

(TibetanReview.net, Aug14’20) – It was another day of high Covid-19 cases in India where the total number of those infected by the global pandemic has now crossed 2.46 million with the number of those killed by it going past the 48,000 mark.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 64,553 new cases and 1,007 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 14 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,461,190 cases and 48,040 deaths.

A total of 1,751,555, or 71.17 %, have recovered, so that the number of active cases was 661,595, or 26.88% of the total. The fatality rate has dropped to 1.96%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 64,553, is more than the daily number of those who have recovered, at 55,574, which means a further increase in the number of active cases.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths, having overtaken the UK two days ago. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Seven states, namely Maharashtra (560,126↑11,813), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal (107,323↑2997) have reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ninet other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa have reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there are 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Meghalaya in that order.

Finally, there are two other states with less than 1,000 cases each, namely Sikkim and Mizoram (649↑0) in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also has the most number of deaths at 19,063 (↑413); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 5,000 deaths; Delhi with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 3,000 deaths; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,000 deaths; Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Chattisgarh with between 833 and 114 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood at a total of 88 (↑2) so far, of whom 20 were active, 66 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 14 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 20,945,986 and the deaths 760,022, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:57:25 PM on Aug 14, 2020.

