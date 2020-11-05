Covid-19 cases in India seen flattening, Tibetan cases reach 1,020

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’20) – The Covid-19 pandemic situation is worsening across much of the world with the USA, once again the worst affected, hitting a new daily record of over 107,800 cases, the world’s highest ever, on Nov 4. Nine states had reported record one-day increases in cases on Nov 4: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, reported Reuters Nov 5.

Across Europe, officials have been strengthening actions to prevent hospitals and health systems from becoming completely overwhelmed by the surge in coronavirus cases, noted the nytimes.com Nov 5. Italy will lock down six regions and prevent many people from crossing between them. And British lawmakers have approved a new lockdown in England, in which people will be asked to stay home, with exceptions for school, certain jobs, food shopping or exercising, the report noted.

In India too where the situation has been improving over a number of past weeks, more than 50,000 new cases were detected within a span of 24 hours, after a 10-day gap, noted the indianexpress.com Nov 5.

In fact, for the third straight day, India reported slightly higher number of coronavirus cases than on the corresponding days of the previous week, in what could be early signs of a flattening of the Covid curve, which had been falling sharply for seven weeks running, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 4.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 50,210 new cases and 704 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 05 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,364,086 cases and 124,315 deaths.

A total of 7,711,809, or 92.2%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 527,962, or 6.31% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The Health Ministry has stressed that more than 70% of the deaths had occurred due to comorbidities.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 50,210, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 55,331, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 5,825.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Seven states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi had accumulated more than 409,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 203,000 cases each and which included West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, and Rajasthan in that order.

Six more states, namely Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 103,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 63,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,900 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 44,584 (↑300); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,200 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with over 7,000 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh and Delhi with over 6,700 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,300 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 934 and 187 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increaaes to 1,020 (↑15), of whom 473 were active, 524 had recovered and 23 (↑1) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 05.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 48,136,225 and the deaths 1,225,913, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Nov 05, 2020.

