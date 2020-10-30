Covid-19 cases surging in northern hemisphere, active cases continue to fall in India, Tibetan cases touch 943

(TibetanReview.net, Oct30’20) – Global novel coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Oct 28, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes, reported Reuters Oct 30. This was after the world witnessed 400,000 daily reported cases for the first time on Oct 23. Most western countries and parts of Latin America were reported to have experienced their highest single-day surges in the past few weeks.

The United States continues to lead the worldwide coronavirus tally with about 8.9 million infections and about 228,000 fatalities since the pandemic started. The country broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Oct 23 as it reported 84,169 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country shortly before its presidential election on Nov 3, the report noted. The country reported a new record of over 91,000 new cases on Oct 29.

Meanwhile, India has continued to report less than 50,000 daily new infections with constantly improving recovery, active, and fatality figures.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 48,648 new cases and 563 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 30 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,088,851 cases and 121,090 deaths.

A total of 7,373,375, or 91.15%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 594,386, or 7.35% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.5%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 48,648, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 57,386, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 9,302. This is the seventh consecutive day the number of active cases has remained below seven lakh and first time it has fallen below six lakh.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have accumulated more than 418,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 205,000 cases each and included Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 61,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,600 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,710 (↑156); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,400 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,900 deaths; Chattisgarh,

Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 923 and 160 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the lattest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 30.

The CTA website figures were apparently not updated as its Oct 30 briefing th CTA Task force reported that there were 943 cumulative cases, 22 deaths, 430 active cases and 491 recoveries.

The Task Force has said in its briefing that the Tibetan community in India and Nepal had reported 160 new cases over the past one week. These were stated to include 96 from Mundgod, 35 from Bylakuppe, 9 from Ladakh, 5 from Mainpat, 4 from Odisha, 4 from Dekyiling, 2 from Hunsur, and 1 each from Dharamsala, Miao, Kollegal and 2 from Nepal.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 45,107,107 and the deaths 1,182,272, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Oct 30, 2020.

