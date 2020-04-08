Covid-19: China-centric WHO railed for misleading the world as US sees world’s highest single-day deaths; India debates extending its lockdown after Apr 14

(TibetanReview.net, Apr08’20) – As the daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States, now the worst hit country, surpassed 1,800 on Apr 7, marking a new global high for the number of deaths linked to the virus in one country in a single day, the city of Wuhan from which the Chinese government unleashed the pandemic on its own citizens and the rest of the world late last year reopened after nearly 11 weeks of lockdown. Ending the lockdown of Wuhan, Hubei province, on Apr 8 will become a milestone for China in securing final victory against the novel coronavirus, said China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 8.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) Apr 7, accusing it of being China-centric and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

“For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” Reuters Apr 7 quoted Trump as saying.

On Jan 31, the United Nations health organization advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak after its head met with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Last week Republican Senator Marco Rubio called for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying, “He allowed Beijing to use the WHO to mislead the global community.”

The call has been repeated by many others who accused Ghebreyesus of deceiving the world with bad advices and misleading information about the virus in order to please China.

Ghebreyesus was elected to the post after China backed him in the May 2017 election as he defeated US-backed Dr David Nabarro, who was the candidate of the UK.

Covid-19 has now infected a total of 1,432,577 people across the world, killed 82,195 of them, while 301,649 have recovered. According to Data from the Coronavirus Resource Centre of the Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 8, 2020 at 01:00:11 PM. The previous day’s cumulative totals were 1,348,184 infections, 74,816 deaths and 284,802 recoveries.

The United States has become the worst affected country in the world, followed by Spain, Italy, Germany, and France, all of which have registered more infections than China by huge margins.

* * *

In India, the cumulative total of those hit by Covid-19 had touched a new high of 5,194 with 149 deaths while 402 had recovered as of Apr 8 at 8:00 AM, according to data from India’s ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The relevant figures the day before were 4,421 infections, 114 deaths and 326 recoveries.

With the number of infections showing a steady daily rise, New Delhi is considering requests from several states to continue the three-week nationwide lockdown which ends after Apr 14. The authorities have declared this, the third week, as “make or break” week, carrying out maximum number of tests in the hotspots.

A decision on extending the lockdown is expected after Apr 10. More than half the country is still free of the pandemic.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 1,018 (+270) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 336 (+9) infections, Tamil Nadu with 690 (+69) infections, Delhi with 576 (+53) infections, Telangana with 364 (+43) infections, Rajasthan with 328 (+40) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 326 (+21) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 305 (+39) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 229 (+64) infections, Karnataka with 175 (+24) infections, Gujarat with 165 (+21) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 116 (+16) infections, and Haryana with 147 (+57) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included West Bengal, 99 (+8); Punjab, 91; Odisha, 42 (+21); Bihar, 38 (+6); Uttarakhand, 31 (+0); Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Ladakh, 14 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 18 (+5); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0) and Chattisgarh, 10 (+1).

Besides, Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Jharkhand (4), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) had reported cases, none of them reporting additional infections over the past 24 hours at least.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 64 (+19), followed by Gujarat, 13 (+1); Madhya Pradesh, 13 (+4); Delhi, 9 (+2); Telangana, 7 (+0); Punjab, 7 (+1); Tamil Nadu 7 (+2), Karnataka, 4 (+0); Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 3 (+0); West Bengal, 5 (+2); Andhra Pradesh, 4 (+1); Jammu & Kashmir, 2 (+0); Kerala, 2 (+0). Besides, Haryana, Bihar and HP had 1 death each.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 8 at 1:00:11 PM were 399,929 US; 141,942 Spain; 135,586 Italy; 110,070 France; 107,663 Germany; 82,783 China; 62,589 Iran; 55,949 United Kingdom; 34,109 Turkey; 22,328 Switzerland; 22,194 Belgium; 19,709 Netherlands; 17,897 Canada; 14,049 Brazil; 12,709 Austria; 12,442 Portugal; 10,384 Korea, South; 9,404 Israel; 7,693 Sweden; 7,497 Russia; 6,086 Norway; 6,010 Australia; 5,709 Ireland; 5,360 India; 5,266 Denmark; 5,116 Chile; 5,033 Czechia; 4,848 Poland; 4,417 Romania; 4,257 Japan; 4,072 Pakistan; 3,995 Ecuador; 3,963 Malaysia; 3,764 Philippines; 2,970 Luxembourg; 2,954 Peru; 2,795 Saudi Arabia; 2,785 Mexico; 2,738 Indonesia; 2,487 Finland; 2,447 Serbia; 2,369 Thailand; 2,359 United Arab Emirates; 2,249 Panama; 2,057 Qatar; 1,956 Dominican Republic; 1,832 Greece; 1,780 Colombia; 1,749 South Africa; 1,715 Argentina; 1,668 Ukraine; 1,586 Iceland; 1,481 Singapore; 1,468 Algeria; 1,450 Egypt; 1,282 Croatia; 1,210 New Zealand; 1,184 Morocco; 1,149 Estonia; 1,122 Iraq; 1,059 Slovenia; and 1,056 Moldova;

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 912 Lithuania; 895 Hungary; 881 Armenia; 861 Belarus; 811 Bahrain; 764 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 743 Kuwait; 717 Azerbaijan; 712 Diamond Princess; 704 Kazakhstan; 685 Cameroon; 623 Tunisia; 599 North Macedonia; 581 Bulgaria; 581 Slovakia; 548 Latvia; 548 Lebanon; 545 Andorra; 534 Uzbekistan; 494 Cyprus; 483 Costa Rica; 424 Uruguay; 423 Afghanistan; 419 Oman; 396 Cuba; 384 Burkina Faso; 383 Albania; 376 Taiwan*; 353 Jordan; 349 Cote d’Ivoire; 312 Honduras; 293 Malta; 287 Ghana; 279 San Marino; 278 Niger; 270 Kyrgyzstan; 268 Mauritius; 261 West Bank and Gaza; 254 Nigeria; 251 Vietnam; 248 Montenegro; 237 Senegal; 210 Bolivia; 208 Georgia; 185 Sri Lanka; 184 Kosovo; 180 Congo (Kinshasa); 172 Kenya; 166 Venezuela; 164 Bangladesh; 144 Guinea; 135 Brunei; 119 Paraguay; 117 Cambodia; 107 Trinidad and Tobago; and 105 Rwanda.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 17,127 Italy; 14,045 Spain; 10,328 France; 6,159 United Kingdom; 4,009 New York City New York US; 3,872 Iran; 3,213 Hubei China; 2,101 Netherlands; 2,035 Belgium; 2,016 Germany; 824 Switzerland; 725 Turkey; 688 Brazil; 591 Sweden; 500 Nassau New York US; 402Wayne Michigan US; 345 Portugal; 283 Westchester New York US; 263 Bergen New Jersey US; 263 Suffolk New York US; 249 Cook Illinois US; 243 Austria; 232 Essex New Jersey US; 230 King Washington US; 221 Indonesia; 220 Ecuador; 210 Ireland; 205 Romania; 205 Oakland Michigan US; 203 Denmark; 200 Korea, South; 193 Algeria; 185 Orleans Louisiana US; 177 Philippines; 173 Los Angeles California US; 164 India; 153 Ontario Canada; 150 Quebec Canada; 141 Mexico; 137 Jefferson Louisiana US; 135 Rockland New York US; 132 Fairfield Connecticut US; 129 Poland; 121 Macomb Michigan US; 107 Peru; 103 Hudson New Jersey US; and 100 Middlesex New Jersey US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

The total number of deaths in the United States as a whole as of Apr 8 at 3.20 PM (Hong Kong Time) was 12,910 compared to 10,993 the day before. (Source: scmp.com)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has reported Apr 8 that the mainland had three domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 7, but 59 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 1,042 as of Apr 7-end.

China reported two deaths on Apr 7 end.

Mainland China reported 12 new suspected cases, with its total now standing at 83.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,802 as of Apr 7-end, 1,190 were still being treated, 77,279 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,333 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 8.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 189, a decline by 2 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

China’s infection and death figures are seen as gross underreports outside the country.

