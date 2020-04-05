Covid-19: China’s biggest global export’s thirst for victims continues to be unquenchable

(TibetanReview.net, Apr05’20) – Country after country are leaving China behind in the number of victims to the latter’s biggest global export ever, the Covid-19 pandemic, both in terms of number of infections and deaths. In fact the United States, now the world’s worst affected country, has nearly four times the reported infections in China. And along with Italy, Spain, France, United Kingdom and Iran, the United States also has far higher number of deaths than the reported total in China. In the case of Italy, the total number of deaths is now close to four times that reported by China.

Meanwhile the United States is expected to continue to see spurts in infections and deaths in the coming days, with the other worst affected countries not expected to fare any much better.

The total number of reported infections has now touched 1,204,246, of whom 64,806 have died while a total of 247,340 have recovered, according to the Coronavirus Resource Centre of Johns Hopkins University Apr 5. The relevant cumulative figures the day before were 1,120,752 infections, 58,982 deaths and 227,019 recoveries.

* * *

In India the number of infections had totaled 3,374 and the number of deaths 77 while 267 had recovered as of 5 Apr 2020 at 09:00 AM, according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The relevant cumulative totals the day before were 2,902 infections, 68 deaths, and 184 recoveries.

Nearly 33 percent of the positive cases in the country were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of a Muslim missionary group, held at Markaz Nizamuddin, New Delhi, which was in mid-Mar 2020. Latest news reports in India say the gathering has been linked to the spread of the infection in 17 states, covering nearly half of India.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 490 (+67) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 306 (+11) infections, Tamil Nadu with 485 (+73) infections, Delhi with 445 (+59) infections, Telangana with 269 (+111), Uttar Pradesh with 227 (+53) infections, Rajasthan with 200 (+21) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 161 (+0) infections, Karnataka with 144 (+16) infections, Gujarat with 105 (+10) infections, and Madhya Pradesh with 104 (+0) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Jammu & Kashmir, 92 (+17); Punjab, 57 (+4); Haryana, 49 (+0); West Bengal, 69 (+6); Ladakh, 14 (+0); Bihar, 30 (+1); Chattisgarh, 18 (+9), Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Uttarakhand, 22 (+6); Odisha, 20 (+15); and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0).

Besides, Goa (7), Himachal Pradesh (6), Puducherry (5), Manipur (2), Jharkhand (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 24 (+5), followed by Gujarat, 10 (+1); Madhya Pradesh, 6 (+0); Punjab, 5 (+0); Karnataka at 4 (+1); Telangana, 7 (+0); West Bengal, 3 (+0); Tamil Nadu 3 (+2), Delhi, 6 (+0); Jammu & Kashmir, 2 (+0); Kerala, 2 (+0), and Uttar Pradesh, 2 (+0). Besides, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and HP had 1 death each thus far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 5 were 312,245 US; 126,168 Spain; 124,632 Italy; 96,092 Germany; 90,853 France; 82,574 China; 55,743 Iran; 42,479 United Kingdom; 23,934 Turkey; 20,505 Switzerland; 18,431 Belgium; 16,729 Netherlands; 14,018 Canada; 11,781 Austria; 10,524 Portugal; 10,360 Brazil; 10,237 Korea, South; 8,018 Israel; 6,443 Sweden; 5,687 Australia; 5,645 Norway; 4,731 Russia; 4,604 Ireland; 4,475 Czechia; 4,269 Denmark; 4,161 Chile; 3,627 Poland; 3,613 Romania; 3,588 India; 3,483 Malaysia; 3,465 Ecuador; 3,139 Japan; 3,094 Philippines; 2,880 Pakistan; 2,729 Luxembourg; 2,370 Saudi Arabia; 2,169 Thailand; 2,092 Indonesia; 1,927 Finland; 1,890 Mexico; 1,801 Panama; 1,746 Peru; 1,673 Greece; 1,624 Serbia; 1,585 South Africa; 1,578 Dominican Republic; 1,505 United Arab Emirates; 1,451 Argentina; 1,417 Iceland; 1,406 Colombia; 1,325 Qatar; 1,251 Algeria; 1,251 Ukraine; 1,189 Singapore; 1,126 Croatia; 1,070 Egypt; 1,039 Estonia; and 1,039 New Zealand.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 977 Slovenia; 960 Morocco; 878 Iraq; 822 Armenia; 811 Lithuania; 752 Moldova; 733 Hungary; 712 Diamond Princess; 688 Bahrain; 626 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 555 Cameroon; 553 Tunisia; 551 Kazakhstan; 533 Latvia; 522 Bulgaria; 521 Azerbaijan; 520 Lebanon; 483 North Macedonia; 479 Kuwait; 471 Slovakia; 466 Andorra; 440 Belarus; 435 Costa Rica; 426 Cyprus; 400 Uruguay; 355 Taiwan*; 337 Afghanistan; 333 Albania; 323 Jordan; 318 Burkina Faso; 298 Oman; 298 Uzbekistan; 288 Cuba; 268 Honduras; 259 San Marino; 245 Cote d’Ivoire; 240 Vietnam; 227 Mauritius; 219 Senegal; 217 West Bank and Gaza; 214 Ghana; 214 Nigeria; 213 Malta; 203 Montenegro; 170 Georgia; 166 Sri Lanka; 157 Bolivia; 155 Venezuela; 154 Congo (Kinshasa); 147 Kyrgyzstan; 144 Niger; 140 Kosovo; 135 Brunei; 126 Kenya; 114 Cambodia; 111 Guinea; 104 Paraguay; 103 Trinidad and Tobago; and 102 Rwanda.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 15,362 Italy; 11,947 Spain; 7,560 France; 4,313 United Kingdom; 3,452 Iran; 3,210 Hubei China; 2,624 New York City New York US; 1,651 Netherlands; 1,444 Germany; 1,283 Belgium; 666 Switzerland; 501 Turkey; 445 Brazil; 427 Unassigned New York US; 373 Sweden; 266 Portugal; 252 Wayne Michigan US; 200 King Washington US; 191 Indonesia; 186 Austria; 183 Korea, South; 179 Bergen New Jersey US; 172 Ecuador; 167 Cook Illinois US; 161 Denmark; 155 Essex New Jersey US; 153 Orleans Louisiana US; 146 Romania; 144 Philippines; 142 Oakland Michigan US; 137 Ireland; 130 Algeria; 124 Suffolk New York US; and 119 Los Angeles California US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Apr 5 that the mainland had five domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 4, but 25 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 913 as of Apr 4-end. Three were reported to have died on Apr 4.

Mainland China also reported 11 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 107.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,669 as of Apr 4-end, 1,376 were still being treated, 76,964 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,329 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 5.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 295, a decline by 36 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

By Blogsdna