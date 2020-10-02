Covid-19 deaths in India set to hit 100,000; 36 Tibetan cases reported in past one week

(TibetanReview.net, Oct02’20) – India is just 227 short of hitting the grim 100,000 mark in the number of deaths from the Covid-19 infection. The country has reported more than 1,000 deaths each day for over a month now, against the global total of between 4,000 and 6,000 each day, noted the indianexpress.com Oct 2.

India thus accounts for close to 10 per cent of all the recorded coronavirus deaths in the world and has been contributing as high as 15 to 25 per cent of global deaths these days, the report said.

The United States, the only country to have recorded more coronavirus deaths than India, has been reporting considerably lesser number of deaths now, on some days less than 300, the report added.

However, the deaths per million population in India is still very low, and is nearly half the world average. Only about 72 deaths per million population have happened in the country so far, while globally 131 people have died per million population, the report said.

Meanwhile, for the 11th successive day, India’s active Covid-19 cases remained less than 1 million, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the tribuneindia.com Oct 2 cited India’s Health Ministry as saying.

“The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world,” the Ministry was quoted as saying.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 81,484 new cases and 1,095 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 02at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,394,068 cases and 99,773 deaths.

A total of 5,352,078, or 83.70%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 942,217, or 14.74% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.56%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 81,484, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 78,877, leading to increase in the number of active cases by 1.512.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 600,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 76,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 37,056 (↑394); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,500 deaths, Karnataka with over 8,900 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,000 deaths each; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,400 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,300 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Telangana with 1,100 or more deaths each; Chattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 986 and 625 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 377 (↑6), of whom 166 were active, 198 had recovered and 13 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Sep 30.

The CTA said Oct 2 that were 36 cases in the Tibetan community over the past one week: 2 from Sonada, 1 from Kollegal, 2 from Chauntra, 4 from Delhi, 4 from Bylakuppe, 1 from Tenzin Khang, 2 from Miao, 1 from Mainpat, 1 from Hunsur, 13 from Mundgod, 2 from Orissa, 1 from Rajpur, 1 from Dehradun and 1 from Ladakh. Of them, 28 were male and 8 female. Besides, 13 were stated to be asymptomatic. The oldest was 84 and the youngest 19. An 80-year-old man from Sonada and an 84-year-old man in Mundgod were stated to have succumbed to the disease.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 34,320,259 and the deaths 1,023,495, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Oct 2, 2020

