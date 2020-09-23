Covid-19 deaths in US crosses 200,000, Trump berates China for letting it spread

(TibetanReview.net, Sep23’20) – The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, the world’s worst hit country, has crossed 200,000 on Sep 23. Calling it a shame, President Donald Trump has blamed China for the terrible situation. “China should have stopped it at their border. They should have never let this spread all over the world and it’s a terrible thing,” newsweek.com Sep 23 quoted Trump as saying.

And the death toll in India has crossed 90,000, behind Brazil’s more than 138,000, the countries with the second and third highest numbers of fatalities.

The US also has the highest number of Covid-19 cases thus far at over 6,897,000, with India being the second at over 5.64 million cases while having the highest daily new cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 83,347 new cases and 1,085 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 23 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,646,010 cases and 90,020 deaths.

A total of 4,587,613 or 81.25 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases fell below 1 million to 968,377, or 17.15% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.59%. These were improvements over the previous day’s figures. The positivity rate was 8%, with 5% being seen as necessary to bring the pandemic under control.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 83,347, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 89,746, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 7,484.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 530,000 cases each in that order.

Thirteen other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha,Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 66,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were nine other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,700 cases each, namely, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 33,407 (↑392); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with over 8,200 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,000 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,400 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,300 deaths; Punjab and Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,000 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir with over 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 873 and 512 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 312 (↑12), of whom 126 were active, 174 had recovered and 12 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 23.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 31,630,912 and the deaths 971,360, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Sep 23, 2020.

By Blogsdna