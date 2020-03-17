Covid-19: Europe continues to report high infection figures

(TibetanReview.net, Mar17’20) – While the rest of the world fights a grim battle with the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, China, where its outbreak occurred late last year, complaints that reported infections in it are now mostly imports from other countries.

As of Mar 17 at 1:28 PM Hong Kong time, the pandemic had infected 179,350 people and killed 7,121 globally, compared to the previous day’s totals of 167,510 and 6,505 respectively, according to data compiled by the scmp.com. The number of those who had recovered totaled 79,617, compared to the previous day’s total of 76,823.

Fifteen countries, compared to 12 the day before, had more than 1,000 confirmed infections. Thirty-three other countries had more than 100 confirmed infections compared to 32 the day before. Besides, yet other countries with 10 or more confirmed infections totaled 54 compared to 52 the day before. Sixteen countries had a total of 10 or more deaths thus far, compared to 13 the day before.

* * *

Country-wise, Italy was not only the worst affected country outside China but also continued to show biggest daily increases in the numbers of confirmed infections and deaths. The country’s total confirmed cases touched 27,980 and the deaths 2,158, compared to 24,747 and 1,809 respectively the day before.

Iran, the second worst affected country outside China, also saw large increases in cases, reporting totals of 14,991 confirmed infections and 853 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 13,938 and 724 respectively.

Spain overtook South Korea as the third worst affected country outside China, reporting a total of 9,942 confirmed infections and 3423 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 7,753 and 288 deaths respectively.

South Korea continued to be able to slow down the pandemic’s spread, reporting totals of 8,320 confirmed cases and 81 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 8,236 and 75 respectively.

For France it was another day of bad news, reporting totals of 6,633 confirmed cases and 148 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 5,437 and 127 respectively.

Germany saw a steep jump in the total of confirmed infections at 6,012 while the number of deaths totaled 14, compared to the previous day’s totals of 4,838 and 12, respectively.

Other countries and territories with confirmed cases and deaths as of Mar 17 at 1:28 PM Hong Kong time included the United States (4,379, 71), Switzerland (1,680, 14), the United Kingdom (1,543, 55), the Netherlands (1,413, 24), Norway (1,169, 3), Belgium (1,085, 5), Sweden (1,059, 3), Austria (1,016, 3), Denmark (914, 1), Japan, (814, 24), the Diamond Princess cruise ship (696, 7-unchanged), Canada (424, 4), Australia (375,5), Greece (352, 4), Bahrain (229, 1), Ireland (223, 2), Slovenia (219, 1-unchanged), Hong Kong (157, 4), Poland (150, 3), Thailand (147, 1), the Philippines (140, 12-unchanged), Indonesia (134, 5), Egypt (126, 2), Iraq (124, 10-unchanged), India (114, 3), Lebanon (99, 3-unchanged), San Marino (102, 9), Lebanon (99, 3), Luxembourg (81, 1), Taiwan (77, 1), Argentina (56, 2-unchanged), Panama (55, 1-unchanged), Bulgaria (51, 2-unchanged), Algeria (49, 4), Albania (42, 1-unchanged), Hungary (39, 1), Ecuador (37, 2), Morocco (28, 1-unchanged), Dominican Republic (11, 1), Guyana (4, 1-unchanged), Ukraine (3, 1-unchanged), Guatemala (1, 1), and Sudan (1, 1-unchanged).

Other countries and regions with 10 or more confirmed infections, but no death, as of Mar 17 at 1:28 PM Hong Kong time included Malaysia (553), Qatar (401-unchanged), Portugal (331), Israel (304), the Czech Republic (298), Finland (272), Singapore (243), Estonia (205), Brazil (200), Iceland (199), Pakistan (184), Romania (158), Kuwait (123), Saudi Arabia (118-unchanged), the UAE (98-unchanged), Mexico (82), Chile (75-unchanged), Peru (71-unchanged), Russia (63-unchanged), South Africa (63), Slovakia (61), Vietnam (61), Brunei (50-unchanged), Croatia (49-unchanged), Serbia (48-unchanged), Turkey (47), Occupied Palestinian territory (38), Belarus (36), Costa Rica (35-unchanged), Colombia (34-unchanged), Cyprus (33), Georgia (33), Latvia (31), Sri Lanka (29), Armenia (26), Senegal (26), Bosnia and Herzegovina (24-unchanged), Cambodia (24), Moldova (23-unchanged), Oman (22), Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco (21-unchanged), Malta (21-unchanged), Azerbaijan (18-unchanged), Faroe Island (18), North Macedonia (18-unchanged), Tunisia (18-unchanged), Venezuela (17-unchanged), Afghanistan(16-unchanaged), Martinique (15-unchanged), Lithuania (14-unchnaged), Maldives (13-unchanged), Jordan (12-unchanged), Macao (11-unchanged), Bolivia (10-unchanged), and Jamaica (10-unchnaged).

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission said Mar 17 that the mainland had 21 newly confirmed cases and 13 deaths on Mar 16 end, compared to 16 and 14 respectively the day before.

Mainland China also reported 45 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 128.

It also reported 20 new imported cases, taking the total of such cases to 143.

Of the mainland’s total confirmed cases of 80,881 as of Mar 16 end, 8,976 were still being treated, 68,679 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,226 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 17.

By Blogsdna