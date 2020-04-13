Covid-19: Glimmers of hope amid rising numbers of infections

(TibetanReview.net, Apr13’20) – As the number of people infected with the Covid-19 pandemic neared the two million mark and the number of deaths inched close to 115,000 as of Apr 13, three of the worst affected countries, namely Italy, France and the US have seen a drop in deaths in the past 24 hours, reported dw.com Apr 13. China saw a sharp single-day increase in cases on Apr 12, although at just 108, with 98 of them being described as imported cases, according to state media. Meanwhile In India Scientists have observed a slight, but “noticeable”, flattening of the growth curve starting Apr 6, an indication that the reduced contact between people as a result of the lockdown could be showing its desired effect, reported indainexpress.com Apr 13.

Meanwhile, the UK became the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to reach the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The cumulative total of infections across the world is now 1,854,464 infections, 114,979 deaths and 438,236 recoveries as of Apr 13 at 3:22:39 PM (GMP-4), according to data compiled by the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland). The previous day’s cumulative totals were 1,778,562 infections, 108,994 deaths, and 404,878 recoveries.

As Indian Prime Narendra Modi prepared to address the nation at 10 AM on Apr 14, at the end of a three-week nationwide lockdown, the country appeared set to implement calibrated or smart lockdown measures for another two weeks and beyond, with tight restrictions being enforced in the worst affected zones. At least half the number of districts in India is untouched by the global pandemic, although the infection has been spreading.

As of Apr 13 at 8:00 AM (+5.30 GMT), India had a cumulative total of 9,152 infections and 308 deaths while a total of 857 had recovered, with one having migrated, according to data reported by the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These represented 796 new infections and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. Three states have now more than 1,000 cases each.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 1,985 (+224) infections, followed by Delhi with 1,151 (+82) infections, Tamil Nadu with 1,043 (+74) infections, Rajasthan with 804 (+104) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 564 (+32) infections, Gujarat with 516 (+64) infections, Telangana with 504 (+0) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 483 (+31) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 427 (+46) infections, Kerala with 376 (+12) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 245 (+33) infections, Karnataka with 232 (+18) infections, Haryana with 185 (+8) infections, West Bengal with 152 (+18) infections, and Punjab with 151 (+0) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Bihar, 64 (+1); Odisha, 54 (+4); Uttarakhand, 35 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 32 (+0); Chattisgarh, 31 (+13), Assam, 29 (+0); Chandigarh, 21 (+2); Jharkhand, 19 (+2), Ladakh, 15 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 11 (+0).

Besides, Goa (7), Puducherry (7), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases. Also, Nagaland has it first reported case, which is yet to figure in the Health ministry’s data.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 149 (+22), followed by Madhya Pradesh, 36 (+0); Gujarat, 25 (+3); Delhi, 24 (+5); Punjab, 11 (+0); Tamil Nadu 11 (+1); Telangana, 9 (+0); Andhra Pradesh, 7 (+1); West Bengal, 7 (+2); Karnataka, 6 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 5 (+0); Jammu & Kashmir, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Kerala, 2 (+0), and Jharkhand, 2 (+1). Besides Bihar, Odisha, HP and Assam had 1 death each.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Of the 32 cases in Himachal Pradesh, 18 are active, 9 have recovered, 4 are migrated cases and 1 has died, according to the state‘s health department.

Across the world the countries with more than 1,000 cumulative infections as of Apr 13 at 03:22:39 PM (GMT-4) were: 557,590 US; 169,496 Spain; 156,363 Italy; 133,672 France; 127,854 Germany; 85,208 United Kingdom; 83,135 China; 71,686 Iran; 56,956 Turkey; 30,589 Belgium; 25,746 Netherlands; 25,449 Switzerland; 24,380 Canada; 22,318 Brazil; 18,328 Russia; 16,585 Portugal; 13,972 Austria; 11,235 Israel; 10,537 Korea, South; 10,483 Sweden; 9,655 Ireland; 9,240 India; 7,519 Peru; 7,466 Ecuador; 7,370 Japan; 7,213 Chile; 6,674 Poland; 6,525 Norway; 6,369 Denmark; 6,351 Australia; 6,300 Romania; 5,991 Czechia; 5,374 Pakistan; 4,932 Philippines; 4,817 Malaysia; 4,661 Mexico; 4,557 Indonesia; 4,462 Saudi Arabia; 4,123 United Arab Emirates; 3,630 Serbia; 3,400 Panama; 3,281 Luxembourg; 3,102 Ukraine; 3,064 Finland; 2,979 Qatar; 2,967 Dominican Republic; 2,776 Colombia; 2,579 Thailand; 2,578 Belarus; 2,532 Singapore; 2,208 Argentina; 2,173 South Africa; 2,114 Greece; 2,065 Egypt; 1,914 Algeria; 1,746 Morocco; 1,701 Iceland; 1,662 Moldova; 1,600 Croatia; 1,458 Hungary; 1,352 Iraq; 1,349 New Zealand; 1,332 Estonia; 1,300 Kuwait; 1,212 Slovenia; 1,136 Bahrain; 1,098 Azerbaijan; 1,062 Lithuania; 1,039 Armenia; and 1,018 Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be: 979 Kazakhstan; 896 Uzbekistan; 828 North Macedonia; 820 Cameroon; 803 Bangladesh; 742 Slovakia; 727 Oman; 712 Diamond Princess; 707 Tunisia; 676 Bulgaria; 669 Cuba; 653 Latvia; 638 Andorra; 633 Cyprus; 630 Lebanon; 607 Afghanistan; 595 Costa Rica; 574 Cote d’Ivoire; 566 Ghana; 529 Niger; 497 Burkina Faso; 480 Uruguay; 446 Albania; 419 Kyrgyzstan; 397 Honduras; 389 Jordan; 388 Taiwan*; 378 Malta; 356 San Marino; 330 Bolivia; 324 Mauritius; 323 Nigeria; 290 West Bank and Gaza; 283 Kosovo; 280 Senegal; 273 Montenegro; 266 Georgia; 262 Vietnam; 250 Guinea; 235 Congo (Kinshasa); 214 Djibouti; 210 Sri Lanka; 197 Kenya; 181 Venezuela; 155 Guatemala; 147 Paraguay; 137 El Salvador; 136 Brunei; 126 Rwanda; 122 Cambodia; 113 Trinidad and Tobago; 106 Madagascar; and 105 Mali.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be: 19,899 Italy; 17,489 Spain; 14,393 France; 10,612 United Kingdom; 6,898 New York City New York US; 4,474 Iran; 3,903 Belgium; 3,219 Hubei China; 3,022 Germany; 2,737 Netherlands; 1,230 Brazil; 1,198 Turkey; 1,115 Switzerland; 899 Sweden; 846 Nassau New York US; 704 Wayne Michigan US; 518 Suffolk New York US; 511Westchester New York US; 504 Portugal; 485 Cook Illinois US; 453 Bergen New Jersey US; 428 Essex New Jersey US; 399 Indonesia; 368 Austria; 334 Ireland; 333 Ecuador; 331 India; 329 Oakland Michigan US; 328 Quebec Canada; 318 Romania; 315 Philippines; 300 Los Angeles California US; 296 Mexico; 293 Algeria; 292 King Washington US; 274 Ontario Canada; 273 Denmark; 248 Fairfield Connecticut US; 235 Orleans Louisiana US; 232 Poland; 226 Hudson New Jersey US; 217 Korea, South; 217 Macomb Michigan US; 209 Union New Jersey US; 200 Rockland New York US; 193 Peru; 193 Middlesex New Jersey US; 176 Philadelphia Pennsylvania US; 173 Dominican Republic; 173 Jefferson Louisiana US; 162 Morris New Jersey US; 159 Egypt; 149 Middlesex Massachusetts US; 148 Russia; 145 Orange New York US; 139 Czechia; 138 Ocean New Jersey US; 131 Passaic New Jersey US; 128 Norway; 123 Japan; 123 Marion Indiana US; 123 Monmouth New Jersey US; 120 Morocco; 119 New Haven Connecticut US; 116 Hartford Connecticut US; 110 Israel; 109 Colombia; 109 Hungary; 102 Hampden Massachusetts US; 101Essex Massachusetts US; and 100 Clark Nevada US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

The total number of deaths in the United States as a whole as of Apr 13 at 03.26 PM (GMT+8) was 22,109 compared to 20,608 the day before. (Source: scmp.com)

In China, the National Health Commission reported Apr 13 morning that the mainland had ten domestically transmitted new infections on Apr 12, but 98 what it called imported additional infections, taking the cumulative total of such imports to 1,378 as of Apr 12-end.

Mainland China reported two deaths on Apr 12.

It reported 6 new suspected cases, with the total of such cases now standing at 121.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 82,160 as of Apr 12-end, 1,156 were still being treated, 77,663 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,341 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 13.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 121, a decline by 18 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

The Chinese party-government’s infection and death figures are seen as gross underreports outside the country while its suppression of information during the initial outbreak of the pandemic has been a source of anger not only in the outside world but also among the Chinese people.

