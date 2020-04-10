Covid-19: Global infections cross 1.6 million

(TibetanReview.net, Apr10’20) – A hundred days since the Chinese government finally reported the first coronavirus cases, more than 1.6 million people across the world are infected by the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the planet’s major cities and economies to a grinding halt. The United States now has more than three times the number of infections than the second worst infected country, Italy. And Europe has more than half the globe’s total infections. All the major affected countries continue to register massive daily increases in their numbers of infections and deaths even as China continues its return to normalcy with the loosening of its lockdown and with new daily infections reported only in low two digits.

The cumulative total of infections across the world had touched 1,603,330 and the deaths 95,758 while 355,983 had recovered as of Apr 10 at 01:00:00 PM, according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, USA. The relevant cumulative totals the day before were 1,484,811 infections, 88,538 deaths and 329,876 recoveries.

In India, the daily infections hit 678 and the deaths 33, with the cumulative totals touching 6,412 infections and 199 deaths while a total of 504 had recovered or migrated as of Apr 10 at 08:00 AM, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 1,364 (+229) infections, followed by Tamil Nadu with 834 (+96) infections, Delhi with 720 (+51) infections, Rajasthan with 463 (+82) infections, Telangana with 442 (+15) infections, Kerala with a total of 357 (+12) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 410 (+49) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 348 (+0) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 259 (+30) infections, Gujarat with 241 (+62) infections, Karnataka with 181 (+0) infections, Haryana with 169 (+22) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 158 (+0) infections, West Bengal with 116 (+13) infections, and Punjab with 101 (+0) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories Odisha, 44 (+2); Bihar, 39 (+1); Uttarakhand, 35 (+2); Assam, 29 (+1); Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 18 (+0); Ladakh, 15 (+1); Jharkhand, 13 (+9), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 11 (+0) and Chattisgarh, 10 (+0).

Besides, Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 97 (+25), followed by Gujarat, 17 (+1); Madhya Pradesh, 16 (+3); Delhi, 12 (+3); Telangana, 7 (+0); Punjab, 8 (+0); Tamil Nadu 8 (+0), Karnataka, 5 (+0); Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 4 (+0); West Bengal, 5 (+0); Andhra Pradesh, 4 (+0); Jammu & Kashmir, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Kerala, 2 (+0). Besides Bihar, Odisha Jharkhand, and HP had 1 death each.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 10 at 01:00:00 PM were: 466,299 US; 153,222 Spain; 143,626 Italy; 118,785 France; 118,235 Germany; 82,924 China; 66,220 Iran; 65,872 United Kingdom; 42,282 Turkey; 24,983 Belgium; 24,051 Switzerland; 21,910 Netherlands; 20,765 Canada; 18,176 Brazil; 13,956 Portugal; 13,306 Austria; 10,450 Korea, South; 10,131 Russia; 9,968 Israel; 9,141 Sweden; 6,771 India; 6,574 Ireland; 6,219 Norway; 6,108 Australia; 5,972 Chile; 5,830 Denmark; 5,589 Czechia; 5,575 Poland; 5,530 Japan; 5,256 Peru; 5,202 Romania; 4,965 Ecuador; 4,601 Pakistan; 4,228 Malaysia; 4,076 Philippines; 3,441 Mexico; 3,293 Indonesia; 3,287 Saudi Arabia; 3,115 Luxembourg; 2,990 United Arab Emirates; 2,867 Serbia; 2,752 Panama; 2,605 Finland; 2,473 Thailand; 2,376 Qatar; 2,349 Dominican Republic; 2,223 Colombia; 2,203 Ukraine; 1,955 Greece; 1,934 South Africa; 1,910 Singapore; 1,894 Argentina; 1,699 Egypt; 1,666 Algeria; 1,648 Iceland; 1,486 Belarus; 1,407 Croatia; 1,374 Morocco; 1,289 Moldova; 1,283 New Zealand; 1,232 Iraq; 1,207 Estonia; 1,190 Hungary; and 1,124 Slovenia.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be: 999 Lithuania; 926 Azerbaijan; 921 Armenia; 910 Kuwait; 887 Bahrain; 875 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 803 Cameroon; 802 Kazakhstan; 712 Diamond Princess; 701 Slovakia; 663 North Macedonia; 643 Tunisia; 624 Bulgaria; 624 Uzbekistan; 612 Latvia; 583 Andorra; 582 Lebanon; 564 Cyprus; 539 Costa Rica; 521 Afghanistan; 515 Cuba; 484 Oman; 473 Uruguay; 444 Cote d’Ivoire; 443 Burkina Faso; 410 Niger; 409 Albania; 382 Honduras; 380 Taiwan*; 378 Ghana; 372 Jordan; 337 Malta; 333 San Marino; 330 Bangladesh; 314 Mauritius; 298 Kyrgyzstan; 288 Nigeria; 268 Bolivia; 263 West Bank and Gaza; 255 Vietnam; 252 Montenegro; 250 Senegal; 230 Georgia; 215 Congo (Kinshasa); 194 Guinea; 190 Sri Lanka; 184 Kenya; 184 Kosovo; 171 Venezuela; 140 Djibouti; 135 Brunei; 129 Paraguay; 126 Guatemala; 119 Cambodia; 117 El Salvador; 113 Rwanda; and 109 Trinidad and Tobago.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be: 8,279 Italy; 15,447 Spain; 12,210 France; 7,978 United Kingdom; 5,150 New York City New York US; 4,110 Iran; 3,216 Hubei China; 2,607 Germany; 2,523 Belgium; 2,396 Netherlands; 957 Brazil; 948 Switzerland; 908 Turkey; 793 Sweden; 633 Nassau New York US; 504 Wayne Michigan US; 409 Portugal; 362 Suffolk New York US; 359 Westchester New York US; 352 Cook Illinois US; 345 Bergen New Jersey US; 321 Essex New Jersey US; 295 Austria; 280 Indonesia; 272 Ecuador; 263 Ireland; 258 King Washington US; 248 Romania; 246 Oakland Michigan US; 237 Denmark; 235 Algeria; 228 India; 224 Orleans Louisiana US; 223 Los Angeles California US; 216 Quebec Canada; 208 Korea, South; 203 Philippines; 200 Ontario Canada; 194 Mexico; 178 Fairfield Connecticut US; 174 Poland; 172 Rockland New York US; 165 Macomb Michigan US; 158 Jefferson Louisiana US; 152 Middlesex New Jersey US; 145 Union New Jersey US; 138 Peru; 132 Hudson New Jersey US; 119 Ocean New Jersey US; 118 Dominican Republic; 118 Egypt; 117 Morris New Jersey US; 115 Orange New York US; 113 Czechia; 108 Norway; and 104 Philadelphia Pennsylvania US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

The total number of deaths in the United States as a whole as of Apr 10 at 2.14 PM (Hong Kong Time) was 16,690 compared to 14,739 the day before. (Source: scmp.com)

In China, the National Health Commission reported Apr 10 that the mainland had four domestically transmitted new infections on Apr 9, but 38 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 1,141 as of Apr 9-end.

Mainland China reported just one death on Apr 9.

It reported no new suspected cases, with the total of such cases now standing at 53.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,907 as of Apr 9-end, 1,116 were still being treated, 77,455 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,336 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 10.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 144, a decline by 32 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

China’s infection and death figures are seen as gross underreports outside the country.

