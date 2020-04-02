Covid-19: Infections and deaths appear set to total 1 million and 50,000

(TibetanReview.net, Apr02’20) – The Covid-19 global pandemic unleashed by the Chinese government both on its own citizens and the rest of the world late last year by acts of commission and omission now appears to be within sight of hitting the milestone of one million infections and 50,000 deaths. The latest figures compiled by the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine shows that the total of globe-wise reported infections had touched 938,373 and the deaths 47,273 while a total of 195,081 had recovered as of Apr 2, 2020 at 12:32:01 PM.

While the daily infections and deaths continue to rise sharply in the United States, the other worst affected countries were reported to have begun showing declining daily increases.

India reported another sharp daily increase in the number infections thanks mainly to participants in a large congregation of a non-political Sunni Muslim missionary movement held in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, over Mar 13-15 in violation of a notified Delhi government advisory. Nearly 9,000 people who were either among the 2,000 who took part in that congregation or their contacts were at risk, NDTV.com Apr 2 cited the Indian government as saying.

India’s totals of infections and deaths are small relative to the size of its population, with New Delhi saying there has been no community spread of the disease thus far.

India now has a cumulative total of 1,965 infections with 50 deaths while 151 had recovered as on Apr 2, 2020, 09:00 AM, said its Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of infections and deaths totalled 1,466 and 38 the day before.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 335 (+33) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 265 (+24) infections, Tamil Nadu with 234 (+110) infections, Delhi with 152 (+28) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 113 (+10) infections, Karnataka with 110 (+9) infections, and Rajasthan 108 (+15) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Telangana, 96 (+2); Andhra Pradesh, 86 (+3); Gujarat, 82 (+8); Punjab, 46 (+5); Jammu & Kashmir, 62 (+7); Madhya Pradesh, 99 (+52); Haryana 43 (+0); West Bengal 37 (+11); Ladakh, 13 (+0), Bihar, 23 (+0); Chandigarh, 16 (+3); and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0).

Besides, Chattisgarh (9), Goa (5), Himachal Pradesh (3), Manipur (1), Mizoram (1), Odisha (4), Puducherry (3), and Uttarakhand (7) have reported cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 13 (+4), followed by Gujarat at 6; Madhya Pradesh, at 6; Punjab, 4 (+1); Karnataka at 3; Telangana at 3; West Bengal at 3 (+1); Delhi at 2; Jammu & Kashmir at 2; Kerala at 2 and Uttar Pradesh at 2 . Besides, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, HP, and Tamil Nadu had 1 death each thus far.

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 2 were 216,722 US; 110,574 Italy; 104,118 Spain; 82,394 China; 77,981 Germany; 57,763 France; 47,593 Iran; 29,865 United Kingdom; 17,768 Switzerland; 15,679 Turkey; 13,964 Belgium; 13,696 Netherlands; 10,769 Austria; 9,976 Korea, South; 9,731 Canada; 8,251 Portugal; 6,931 Brazil; 6,211 Israel; 5,108 Australia; 4,947 Sweden; 4,877 Norway; 3,604 Czechia; 3,447 Ireland; 3,294 Denmark; 3,031 Chile; 2,908 Malaysia; 2,777 Russia; 2,758 Ecuador; 2,554 Poland; 2,460 Romania; 2,384 Japan; 2,319 Luxembourg; 2,311 Philippines; 2,291 Pakistan; 2,032 India; 1,875 Thailand; 1,720 Saudi Arabia; 1,677 Indonesia; ; 1,446 Finland; 1,415 Greece; 1,380 South Africa; 1,378 Mexico; 1,323 Peru; 1,317 Panama; 1,284 Dominican Republic; 1,220 Iceland; 1,133 Argentina; 1,065 Colombia; 1,060 Serbia; 1,000 Singapore.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 963 Croatia; 847 Algeria; 841 Slovenia; 835 Qatar; 814 United Arab Emirates; 797 New Zealand; 794 Ukraine; 779 Egypt; 779 Estonia; 728 Iraq; 712 Diamond Princess; 654 Morocco; 649 Lithuania; 585 Hungary; 571 Armenia; 569 Bahrain; 490 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 479 Lebanon; 449 Bulgaria; 446 Latvia; 423 Moldova; 423 Tunisia; 402 Kazakhstan; 400 Slovakia; 390 Andorra; 375 Costa Rica; 359 Azerbaijan; 354 North Macedonia; 350 Uruguay; 329 Taiwan*; 320 Cyprus; 317 Kuwait; 282 Burkina Faso; 278 Jordan; 259 Albania; 239 Afghanistan; 236 San Marino; 233 Cameroon; 222 Vietnam; 219 Honduras; 212 Cuba; 210 Oman; 195 Ghana; 190 Cote d’Ivoire; 190 Senegal; 188 Malta; 187 Uzbekistan; 174 Nigeria; 163 Belarus; 161 Mauritius; 148 Sri Lanka; 144 Venezuela; 134 West Bank and Gaza; 131 Brunei; 130 Georgia; 125 Kosovo; 123 Bolivia; 123 Congo (Kinshasa); 123 Montenegro; 116 Kyrgyzstan; 110 Cambodia.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 13,155 Italy; 9,387 Spain; 4,032 France; 3,199 Hubei China; 3,036 Iran; 2,352 United Kingdom; 1,374 New York City New York US; 1,173 Netherlands; 931 Germany; 828 Belgium; 585 Unassigned New York US; 488 Switzerland; 277 Turkey; 244 Brazil; 239 Sweden; 187 Portugal; 169 Korea, South; 164 King Washington US; 157 Indonesia; 146 Austria; 146 Wayne Michigan US; 115 Orleans Louisiana US; 104 Denmark.

In China, the National Health Commission has said Apr 2that the mainland had no domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 1, but 35 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 841 as of Apr 1-end. Six were reported to have died on Apr 1.

Mainland China also reported 20 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 153.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,589 as of Apr-end, 1,863 were still being treated, 76,408 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,318 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 2.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 429, a decline by 37 over the previous day’s total.

