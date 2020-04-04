Covid-19: Malefactor China the only country normalizing from pandemic

(TibetanReview.net, Apr04’20) – The Number of people infected by the Covid-19 global pandemic which took off from China in late 2019 has zoomed well past the milestone of one million mark with no sign of slowing down while in India the total number of infections has doubled in the last three days. China is the only country infected by the pandemic reporting that it is well on way to returning to normalcy.

The total number of reported infections has now touched 1,120,752, of whom 58,982 had died while 227,019 had recovered, according to according to the Coronavirus Resource Centre of Johns Hopkins University Apr 4.

* * *

In India the number of infections rose to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68, while 184 had recovered as of Apr 4, 2020, 09:00 AM, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The previous day’s cumulative figures were 2,301 infections and 56 deaths.

More than 35 per cent of the positive cases in the country were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of a Muslim missionary group, held at Markaz Nizamuddin, New Delhi, over Mar 13-15. The gathering has been linked to 1,023 out of 2,902 cases reported from at least nine states, reported indianexpress.com Apr 4.

The Coronavirus has now spread to 30% of India’s districts, reported timesofindia.com Apr 4. The report cited the country’s ministry of health data as showing the government had been able to ascertain cases in 211 of 720 districts in the country, with some big states reporting more than 60% of districts as infected while many had over 30%.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 423 (+88) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 295 (+9) infections, Tamil Nadu with 411 (+102) infections, Delhi with 386 (+167) infections, Rajasthan with 179 (+46) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 161 (+29) infections, Karnataka with 128 (+4) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 174 (+61) infections, and Telangana with 158 (+51).

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Madhya Pradesh, 104 (+5); Gujarat, 95 (+8); Jammu & Kashmir, 75 (+5); Punjab, 53 (+7); Haryana 49 (+6); West Bengal 63 (+10); Ladakh, 14 (+0), Bihar, 29 (+5); Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Uttarakhand with 16 (+6); and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0).

Besides, Chattisgarh (9), Goa (6), Himachal Pradesh (6), Odisha (5), Manipur (2), Puducherry (5) and Mizoram (1) have reported cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 19 (+3), followed by Gujarat, 9 (+2); Madhya Pradesh, 6; Punjab, 5 (+1); Karnataka at 3; Telangana, 7 (+4); West Bengal, 3 (+0); Delhi, 6 (+2); Jammu & Kashmir, 2; Kerala, 2, and Uttar Pradesh, 2. Besides, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, HP, and Tamil Nadu had 1 death each thus far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 4 were 278,458 US; 119,827 Italy; 119,199 Spain; 91,159 Germany; 83,029 France; 82,526 China; 53,183 Iran; 38,690 United Kingdom; 20,921 Turkey; 19,702 Switzerland; 16,770 Belgium; 15,821 Netherlands; 12,545 Canada; 11,589 Austria; 10,156 Korea, South; 9,886 Portugal; 9,216 Brazil; 7,589 Israel; 6,131 Sweden; 5,550 Australia; 5,370 Norway; 4,731 Russia; 4,273 Ireland; 4,194 Czechia; 3,948 Denmark; 3,737 Chile; 3,503 Poland; 3,368 Ecuador; 3,333 Malaysia; 3,183 Romania; 3,094 Philippines; 3,082 India; 2,935 Japan; 2,708 Pakistan; 2,612 Luxembourg; 2,067 Thailand; 2,039 Saudi Arabia; 1,986 Indonesia; 1,882 Finland; 1,688 Mexico; 1,673 Panama; 1,613 Greece; 1,595 Peru; 1,505 South Africa; 1,488 Dominican Republic; 1,476 Serbia; 1,364 Iceland; 1,353 Argentina; 1,267 Colombia; 1,264 United Arab Emirates; 1,171 Algeria; 1,114 Singapore; 1,096 Ukraine; 1,079 Croatia; and 1,075 Qatar.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 985 Egypt; 961 Estonia; 950 New Zealand; 934 Slovenia; 844 Morocco; 820 Iraq; 771 Lithuania; 770 Armenia; 712 Diamond Princess; 678 Hungary; 673 Bahrain; 613 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 591 Moldova; 509 Cameroon; 509 Latvia; 508 Lebanon; 500 Kazakhstan; 498 Bulgaria; 495 Tunisia; 450 Slovakia; 443 Azerbaijan; 439 Andorra; 430 North Macedonia; 417 Kuwait; 416 Costa Rica; 396 Cyprus; 386 Uruguay; 351 Belarus; 348 Taiwan*; 310 Jordan; 304 Albania; 302 Burkina Faso; 299 Afghanistan; 277 Oman; 269 Cuba; 264 Honduras; 251 San Marino; 241 Uzbekistan; 239 Vietnam; 218 Cote d’Ivoire; 210 Nigeria; 207 Senegal; 205 Ghana; 202 Malta; 197 Montenegro; 194 West Bank and Gaza; 186 Mauritius; 159 Sri Lanka; 156 Georgia; 153 Venezuela; 148 Congo (Kinshasa); 144 Kyrgyzstan; 139 Bolivia; 134 Brunei; 126 Kosovo; 122 Kenya; 120 Niger; 114 Cambodia; and 100 Trinidad and Tobago.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 14,681 Italy; 11,198 Spain; 6,507 France; 3,605 United Kingdom; 3,294 Iran; 3,207 Hubei China; 1,867 New York City New York US; 1,487 Netherlands; 1,275 Germany; 1,143 Belgium; 619 Unassigned New York US; 604 Switzerland; 425 Turkey; 365 Brazil; 358 Sweden; 246 Portugal; 223 Wayne Michigan US; 188 King Washington US; 181 Indonesia; 177 Korea, South; 168 Austria; 148 Orleans Louisiana US; 145 Ecuador; 144 Philippines; 141 Cook Illinois US; 139 Denmark; 136 Oakland Michigan US; 133 Romania; 132 Bergen New Jersey US; 120 Ireland; 118 Essex New Jersey US; 105 Algeria.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Apr 4 that the mainland had one domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 3, but 18 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 888 as of Apr 3-end. Four were reported to have died on Apr 3.

Mainland China also reported 11 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 114.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,639 as of Apr 3-end, 1,562 were still being treated, 76,751 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,326 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 4.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 331, a decline by 48 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

By Blogsdna