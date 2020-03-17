Covid-19: More have now been infected and killed outside mainland China

(TibetanReview.net, Mar16’20) – There are now more Covid-19 cases outside mainland China than inside as the pandemic accelerates especially in Europe and USA. In China itself, imported coronavirus cases involving travelers entering the country from abroad have become more numerous and the main risk, nationalpost.com Mar 16 cited China’s foreign ministry as saying.

As of Mar 16 at 4:00 PM Hong Kong time, the pandemic had infected 167,510 and killed 6,505 globally, compared to the totals of 154,386 and 5,812 respectively the day before, according to data compiled by the scmp.com. The number of those who had recovered totaled 76,823 compared to the total of 75,559 the day before.

Twelve countries, compared to 10 the day before, had more than 1,000 confirmed infections while 33 other countries had more than 100 confirmed infections. Yet other countries with 10 or more confirmed infections totaled 54. And 13 countries had a total of 10 or more deaths thus far.

Country-wise, Italy was not only the worst affected country outside China but also continued to show biggest daily increases in the numbers of confirmed infections and deaths. The country’s total confirmed cases touched 24,747 and the deaths 1,809, compared to 21,157 and 1,441 respectively the day before.

Iran, the second worst affected country outside China, also saw large increases in cases, reporting totals of 13,938 confirmed infections and 724 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 12,729 and 611 respectively.

South Korea continued to be able to slow down the pandemic’s spread, reporting totals of 8,236 confirmed cases and 75 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 8,162 and 75 respectively.

Spain, where the situation continued to worsen significantly, reported totals of 7,753 confirmed cases and 288 deaths, compared to the previous day’s totals of 5,753 and 183, respectively.

For France also it was another day of bad news, reporting totals of 5,437 confirmed cases and 127 deaths, compared to the totals of 3,661 and 79 respectively the day before.

Germany saw its total of confirmed cases rising to 4,838 and the deaths to 12, compared to the previous day’s totals of 4,585 and 9 respectively.

Other countries and territories with confirmed cases and deaths as of Mar 16 at 4:00 PM Hong Kong time included the United States (3,689, 68), Switzerland (1,563, 13), the United Kingdom (1,391, 35), Norway (1,256, 3), the Netherlands (1,136, 20), Sweden (992, 3), Belgium (886, 4), Denmark (364, 1), Austria (860, 1), Japan, (804, 22), the Diamond Princess cruise ship (696, 7-unchanged), Greece (331, 4), Canada (304, 1), Australia (298,3), Slovenia (219, 1), Bahrain (214, 1), Ireland (169, 2), Hong Kong (148, 4), the Philippines (140, 12), Iraq (124, 10), Indonesia (117, 5-unchanged), Thailand (114, 1-unchanged), Poland (111, 3), Egypt (110, 2-unchanged), India (110, 2-since risen to 115 confirmed infections), Lebanon (99, 3), San Marino (98, 7), Luxembourg (77, 1), Taiwan (59, 1-unchanged), Argentina (56, 2), Panama (55, 1), Bulgaria (51, 2), Algeria (48, 4), Albania (42, 1), Hungary (32, 1), Ecuador (28, 2-unchanged), Morocco (28, 1), Guyana (4, 1), Ukraine (3, 1-unchanged), and Sudan (1, 1-unchanged).

Other countries and regions with 10 or more confirmed infections, but no death, as of Mar 16 at 4:39 PM Hong Kong time included Malaysia (428-unchanged), Qatar (401), the Czech Republic (253), Israel (251), Portugal (245), Singapore (226), Finland (210), Iceland (180), Brazil (176), Estonia (171), Romania (139), Saudi Arabia (118), Kuwait (112), the UAE (98), Chile (75), Peru (71), Russia (63), Slovakia (61), South Africa (61), Vietnam (57), Mexico (53), Pakistan (53), Brunei (50), Croatia (49), Serbia (48), Costa Rica (35), Colombia (34), Occupied Palestinian territory (31-unchanged), Georgia (30), Latvia (30), Belarus (27-unchanged), Bosnia and Herzegovina (24), Senegal (24), Armenia (23), Moldova (23), Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco (21-unchanged), Malta (21), Oman (21), Azerbaijan (18), North Macedonia (18), Sri Lanka (q8), Tunisia (18)l Turkey (18), Venezuela (17), Afghanistan(16), Martinique (15), Lithuania (14), Maldives (13), Cambodia (12), Jordan (12), Dominican Republic (11), Faroe Island (11), Macao (11), Bolivia (10), and Jamaica (10).

Meanwhile in China, the National Health Commission said Mar 16 that the mainland had 16 newly confirmed cases and 14 deaths on Mar 15 end, compared to 20 and 10 respectively the day before.

Mainland China also reported 41 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 134.

It also reported 12 new imported cases, taking the total of such cases to 123.

Of the mainland’s total confirmed cases of 80,860 as of Mar 15 end, 9,898 were still being treated, 67,749 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,213 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 16.

Twelve provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland were clear of the Covid-19 infections after their last patients had been discharged, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 15. They were listed as Tibet (Autonomous Region), Qinghai, Xinjiang, Shanxi, Yunnan, Fujian, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Anhui, apart from the latest additions of Hunan, Chongqing and Tianjin.

