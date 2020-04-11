Covid-19: New York State has more infections than any other country; sharp increases in Indian cases ahead of Apr 21 end of lockdown

(TibetanReview.net, Apr111’20) – In its continuing grim harvests of afflictions and deaths, the Covid-19 pandemic which broke out in China’s Wuhan city in late 2019 and spread across the world has now infected a cumulative total of 1,699,490 people across the world and killed 102,800 while a total of 377,040 have recovered, according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, USA, as of Apr 11 at 12:52:31 PM (GMT-4). The relevant previous day’s cumulative figures were 1,603,330 infections, 95,758 deaths and 355,983 recoveries.

The US has more than half a million total of global infections with New York State alone having more cases than any other country. The country reported 33,752 new daily infections and a record 2,035 single-day deaths.

In India new infections and deaths, which are small in comparison with the worst affected countries, continue in sharp upward trajectories as its three-week nation-wide lockdown is three days away from coming to an end. There is little doubt that the lockdown will be extended in some form with focus especially on hotspots and clusters where more stringent measures are already being implemented. Odisha and Punjab have already extended their lockdown till the end of this month.

India recorded the highest ever single-day spike in cases on Apr 10 with 896 new infections and 37 deaths, taking their cumulative totals to 7,447 infections and 239 deaths while the number of recoveries totaled 643 as of Apr 11 at 8:00 AM (GMT+5.30), according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 1,574 (+210) infections, followed by Tamil Nadu with 911 (+77) infections, Delhi with 903 (+83) infections, Rajasthan with 553 (+90) infections, Telangana with 473 (+31) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 435 (+176) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 431 (+21) infections, Kerala with 364 (+7) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 363 (+15) infections, Gujarat with 308 (+67) infections, Karnataka with 207 (+26) infections, Haryana with 177 (+8) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 207 (+49) infections, Punjab with 132 (+31) infections, and West Bengal with 116 (+0) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Odisha, 48 (+4); Bihar, 60 (+21); Uttarakhand, 35 (+0); Assam, 29 (+0); Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 28 (+10); Ladakh, 15 (+0); Jharkhand, 14 (+1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 11 (+0) and Chattisgarh, 18 (+8).

Besides, Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 110 (+13), followed by Gujarat, 19 (+2); Madhya Pradesh, 33 (+17); Delhi, 13 (+1); Telangana, 7 (+0); Punjab, 11 (+3); Tamil Nadu 8 (+0), Karnataka, 6 (+1); Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 4 (+0); West Bengal, 5 (+0); Andhra Pradesh, 6 (+2); Jammu & Kashmir, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Kerala, 2 (+0). Besides Bihar, Odisha Jharkhand, HP and Assam had 1 death each.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Of the 28 infections in HP, 7 each have been reported from the districts of Sirmaur and Solan, followed by 6 from Una, 4 from Kangra, and 4 from Chamba. The lone death in the state was that of a 69-year-old Tibetan returnee from the USA and a resident at Mcleod Ganj, Dharamshala, in Kangra District.

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 11 at 12:52:31 PM (GMT-4) were: 501,615 US; 158,273 Spain; 147,577 Italy; 125,931 France; 122,171 Germany; 83,003 China; 74,605 United Kingdom; 68,192 Iran; 47,029 Turkey; 26,667 Belgium; 24,551 Switzerland; 23,249 Netherlands; 22,148 Canada; 19,943 Brazil; 15,472 Portugal; 13,586 Austria; 11,917 Russia; 10,450 Korea, South; 10,408 Israel; 9,685 Sweden; 8,089 Ireland; 7,600 India; 7,161 Ecuador; 6,501 Chile; 6,314 Norway; 6,292 Australia; 6,014 Denmark; 6,005 Japan; 5,955 Poland; 5,897 Peru; 5,735 Czechia; 5,467 Romania; 4,788 Pakistan; 4,346 Malaysia; 4,195 Philippines; 3,844 Mexico; 3,651 Saudi Arabia; 3,512 Indonesia; 3,360 United Arab Emirates; 3,223 Luxembourg; 3,105 Serbia; 2,974 Panama; 2,769 Finland; 2,620 Dominican Republic; 2,518 Thailand; 2,512 Qatar; 2,511 Ukraine; 2,473 Colombia; 2,108 Singapore; 2,011 Greece; 2,003 South Africa; 1,981 Belarus; 1,975 Argentina; 1,794 Egypt; 1,761 Algeria; 1,675 Iceland; 1,495 Croatia; 1,448 Morocco; 1,438 Moldova; 1,312 New Zealand; 1,310 Hungary; 1,279 Iraq; 1,258 Estonia; 1,160 Slovenia; and 1,026 Lithuania.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be: 998 Bahrain; 993 Kuwait; 991 Azerbaijan; 937 Armenia; 901 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 859 Kazakhstan; 820 Cameroon; 715 Slovakia; 712 Diamond Princess; 711 North Macedonia; 671 Tunisia; 669 Uzbekistan; 648 Bulgaria; 612 Latvia; 609 Lebanon; 601 Andorra; 595 Cyprus; 564 Cuba; 558 Costa Rica; 546 Oman; 521 Afghanistan; 494 Uruguay; 480 Cote d’Ivoire; 448 Burkina Faso; 438 Niger; 424 Bangladesh; 416 Albania; 392 Honduras; 382 Taiwan*; 378 Ghana; 372 Jordan; 350 Malta; 344 San Marino; 339 Kyrgyzstan; 318 Mauritius; 305 Nigeria; 268 Bolivia; 268 West Bank and Gaza; 265 Senegal; 257 Montenegro; 257 Vietnam; 250 Kosovo; 234 Georgia; 223 Congo (Kinshasa); 212 Guinea; 197 Sri Lanka; 189 Kenya; 175 Venezuela; 150 Djibouti; 137 Guatemala; 136 Brunei; 133 Paraguay; 120 Cambodia; 118 El Salvador; 118 Rwanda; and 109 Trinidad and Tobago.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be: 18,849 Italy; 16,081 Spain; 13,197 France; 8,958 United Kingdom; 5,820 New York City New York US; 4,232 Iran; 3,219 Hubei China; 3,019 Belgium; 2,736 Germany; 2,511 Netherlands; 1,074 Brazil; 1,006 Turkey; 1,002 Switzerland; 870 Sweden; 723 Nassau New York US; 609 Wayne Michigan US; 435 Portugal; 414 Suffolk New York US; 399 Cook Illinois US; 390 Bergen New Jersey US; 389 Westchester New York US; 352 Essex New Jersey US; 319 Austria; 306 Indonesia; 297 Ecuador; 287 Ireland; 282 Oakland Michigan US; 277 King Washington US; 270 Romania; 256 Algeria; 249 India; 247 Denmark; 244 Los Angeles California US; 241 Quebec Canada; 233 Mexico; 225 Orleans Louisiana US; 222 Ontario Canada; 221 Philippines; 208 Korea, South; 203 Fairfield Connecticut US; 200 Rockland New York US; 197 Macomb Michigan US; 181 Poland; 179 Unassigned Massachusetts US; 169 Peru; 168 Middlesex New Jersey US; 165 Jefferson Louisiana US; 163 Hudson New Jersey US; 161 Union New Jersey US; 137 Philadelphia Pennsylvania US; 135 Egypt; 135 Morris New Jersey US; 132 Orange New York US; 126 Dominican Republic; 123 Czechia; 121 Ocean New Jersey US; 113 Norway; 107 Morocco; 107 Marion Indiana US; 107 Monmouth New Jersey US; and 101 Passaic New Jersey US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

The total number of deaths in the United States as a whole as of Apr 11 at 12.27 PM (GMT+8) was 18,637 compared to 16,690 the day before. (Source: scmp.com)

In China, the National Health Commission reported Apr 11 that the mainland had four domestically transmitted new infections on Apr 10, but 42 what it called imported additional infections, taking the cumulative total of such imports to 1,183 as of Apr 10-end.

Mainland China reported 3 deaths on Apr 10.

It reported no new suspected cases, with the total of such cases now standing at 44.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,953 as of Apr 10-end, 1,089 were still being treated, 77,525 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,339 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 11.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 141, a decline by 32 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

The Chinese party-government’s infection and death figures are seen as gross underreports outside the country while its suppression of information during the initial outbreak of the pandemic has been a source of anger not only in the outside world but also among the Chinese people.

