Covid-19: No sign of peaking in global surge of infections



(TibetanReview.net, Mar30’20) – The Covid-19 pandemic unleashed by China on itself and the rest of the world by suppressing information and punishing whistle blowers while leaving the infection’s spreads unchecked when it broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has now infected a reported total of 786,291 people and killed 37,820 while 166,041 have recovered as of Mar 31.

With more testing, the United States has seen another huge surge of infections in tens of thousands while 10 other countries, namely Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Iran, UK, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and Canada have seen more than one thousand new infections in a single day.

* * *

As the number of confirmed cases reached 1,251 across the country (101 recovered, 32 dead), India is to increase testing in 10 identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission had been detected, reported indianexpress.com Mar 31. Two of them — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — are in Delhi, while the others are Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

Kerala continues to be the worst affected state with a cumulative total of 202 (+8) infections, followed by Maharashtra with 198 (+5) infections, and Karnataka with 83 (+3) cases. India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh had 82 (+7) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Telangana, 71 (+2); Gujarat, 69 (+11); Delhi, 87 (+34); Punjab, 38; Tamil Nadu, 67 (+17); Jammu & Kashmir 48 (+17); Madhya Pradesh, 47 (+14); Haryana 36 (+3); West Bengal 22 (+3); Andhra Pradesh, 23 (+4); Ladakh, 13, and Bihar,15 (+4).

Besides, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand had 1 to 9 cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 8, followed by Gujarat at 6; Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh at 3 each; Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal at 2 each. Bihar, HP, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana had 1 death each thus far.

India has dismissed rumours that the current nationwide lockdown which began on Mar 24 midnight will be extended. The lockdown is seen as preparation for a possible community spread of the pandemic in the country which the government says has not happened yet.

Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Mar 31included 164,603 US; 101,739 Italy; 87,956 Spain; 82,240 China; 66,885 Germany; 45,170 France; 41,495 Iran; 22,454 United Kingdom; 15,922 Switzerland; 11,899 Belgium; 11,817 Netherlands; 10,827 Turkey; 9,786 Korea, South; 9,618 Austria; 7,448 Canada; 6,408 Portugal; 4,695 Israel; 4,661 Brazil; 4,516 Australia; 4,462 Norway; 4,028 Sweden; 3,001 Czechia; 2,910 Ireland; 2,755 Denmark; 2,626 Malaysia; 2,449 Chile; 2,109 Romania; 2,055 Poland; 1,988 Luxembourg; 1,966 Ecuador; 1,953 Japan; 1,836 Russia; 1,717 Pakistan; 1,546 Philippines; 1,524 Thailand; 1,453 Saudi Arabia; 1,414 Indonesia; 1,352 Finland; 1,326 South Africa; 1,251 India; 1,212 Greece; 1,094 Mexico; 1,086 Iceland; 1,075 Panama

Other countries with 100 or more infections were reported to be 966 Argentina; 950 Peru; 901 Dominican Republic; 879 Singapore; 798 Colombia; 790 Croatia; 785 Serbia; 756 Slovenia; 715 Estonia; 712 Diamond Princess; 693 Qatar; 656 Egypt; 647 New Zealand; 630 Iraq; 611 United Arab Emirates; 584 Algeria; 556 Morocco; 548 Ukraine; 515 Bahrain; 491 Lithuania; 482 Armenia; 447 Hungary; 446 Lebanon; 376 Latvia; 370 Andorra; 368 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 362 Tunisia; 359 Bulgaria; 336 Slovakia; 330 Costa Rica; 325 Kazakhstan; 320 Uruguay; 306 Taiwan*; 298 Moldova; 285 North Macedonia; 273 Azerbaijan; 268 Jordan; 266 Kuwait; 246 Burkina Faso; 230 Cyprus; 230 San Marino; 223 Albania; 204 Vietnam; 179 Oman; 170 Afghanistan; 170 Cuba; 168 Cote d’Ivoire; 162 Senegal; 156 Malta; 152 Belarus; 152 Ghana; 150 Uzbekistan; 141 Honduras; 139 Cameroon; 135 Venezuela; 131 Nigeria; 128 Mauritius; 127 Brunei; 122 Sri Lanka; 117 West Bank and Gaza; 107 Bolivia; 107 Cambodia; 103 Georgia

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 11,591 Italy; 7,716 Spain; 3,187; Hubei China; 3,024 France; 2,757 Iran; 1,408 United Kingdom; 914 New York City New York US; 864 Netherlands; 645 Germany; 513 Belgium; 359 Switzerland; 278 Unassigned New York US; 198 Unassigned New Jersey US; 168 Turkey; 165 Brazil; 162 Korea, South; 150 King Washington US; 146 Sweden; 140 Portugal; 122 Indonesia; and 108 Austria..

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Mar 31 that the mainland had no domestically transmitted new infection on Mar 30, but 48 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 771 as of Mar 30-end. One was reported to have died on Mar 30.

Mainland China also reported 15 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 183.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,518 as of Mar 30-end, 2,161 were still being treated, 76,052 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,305 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 31.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 528, a decline by 105 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)