Covid-19 reported to cause long-term lung damage, recurs within months

(TibetanReview.net, Aug06’20) – The Covid-19 infection not only causes long-term damage to the lung but can also recur within months after recovery. Ninety per cent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China’s Wuhan city where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and five per cent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, reported zeenews.india.com Aug 6, citing China’s state-run Global Times newspaper Jun 5.

Meanwhile in India, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 56,282 new cases and 904 new deaths – the highest so far – in the past 24 hours as of Aug 6 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,964,536 cases and 40,699 deaths.

A total of 1,328,336, or 67.62%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 595,501, or 30.31% of the total.

The fatality rate has thus further dropped to 2.07, which is much lower than the global rate of 3.8% or the US rate of slightly more than 3.3, noted the indianexpress.com Aug 6.

Nevertheless, this was the eighth consecutive day the number of daily new cases in India had increased by more than 50,000.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 56,282, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 46,121.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India has the fifth highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Only the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Eleven states, namely Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, and Assam each have reported more than 50,000 infections so far in that order.

Nine other states, namely, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh each have reported more than 10,000 cases so far in that order.

Besides, there were twelve other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in that order.

Finally, there were three other states/Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases each, namely, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 16,476 (↑334), followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi each with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka and Gujarat with more than 2,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh with more than 1,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam with more than 100 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal stood at a total of 76 (↑1) so far, of whom 11 were active, 63 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 6.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 18,824,259 and the deaths 707,905, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:04:52 PM on Aug 6, 2020.

By Blogsdna