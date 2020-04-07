Covid-19: Steep numbers of global Infections and deaths continue; India prepares for calibrated lifting of lockdown

(TibetanReview.net, Apr07’20) – As the world continues to reel under the Covid-19 pandemic unleashed by the Chinese government late last year on both its citizens and the rest of humanity, the cumulative totals of infections and deaths continue their seemingly unstoppable steep daily increases. Data from the Coronavirus Resource Centre of the Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 7, 2020 at 10:53:44 AM show that the pandemic had now infected a cumulative total of 1,348,184 people and killed 74,816 while a total of 284,802 had recovered. The relevant figures the day before were 1,277,962 infections, 69,527 deaths and 69,527 recoveries.

* * *

In India the cumulative total infections has touched 4,421 after another daily record high while the total number of deaths has touched 114 as of Apr 7 at 09:00 AM, according to data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The previous day’s cumulative totals were 4,067 infections and 109 deaths. Those cured of the infection have totaled 326.

In view of the continuously rising trend in the number of infections, several state leaders have called for an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown which is set to end after Apr 14. They have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying it is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic that will be difficult to tackle once it reaches the community-level spread.

Indicating a phased lifting of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Apr 6 asked his ministers to prepare a “graded plan” to slowly open departments in non-hotspots areas, and work on a war footing to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic on country’s economy, reported Dainik Jagran Apr 6.

The report cited a draft exit plan as suggesting states (including union territories) will be put under four categories for this purpose:

-States with more than 50 cases will remain under complete lockdown and all services will remain suspended, other than the essential ones. This fourth category will include states with two or more cases per 1 million population or if more than 40 per cent of the districts are affected from the virus.

– States with more than 20 cases, 30 per cent affected districts and 1-2 cases per 1 million population will be put in the third category. In these states, the lockdown will continue, but some restrictions might be eased along with essential services.

-This category will include states which have reported less than 20 cases and in which less than 30 per cent of the districts are hit by the pandemic. Also, these states must have one or less case per 1 million population.

– This category will include states which have reported less than five cases so far and no fresh cases have been reported in the last seven days.

Modi is expected to announce his decision this week, including whether to extend the nationwide lockdown.

Maharashtra continues to be worst affected state with 748 (+58) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 327 (+13) infections, Tamil Nadu with 621 (+50) infections, Delhi with 523 (+20) infections, Telangana with 321 (+0), Rajasthan with 288 (+35) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 305 (+78) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 266 (+40) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 165 (+0) infections, Karnataka with 151 (+0) infections, Gujarat with 144 (+22) infections, and Jammu & Kashmir with 109 (+3) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Haryana, 90 (+6); Punjab, West Bengal, 91 (+11); Bihar, 32 (+2); Uttarakhand, 31 (+5); Odisha, 21 (+0); Chandigarh, 18 (+0); Ladakh, 14 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 13 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0) and Chattisgarh, 10 (+1).

Besides, Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Jharkhand (4), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 45 (+0), followed by Gujarat, 12 (+1); Madhya Pradesh, 9 (+0); Delhi, 7 (+0); Telangana, 7 (+0); Punjab, 6 (+0); Tamil Nadu 5 (+0), Karnataka, 4 (+0); Rajasthan, 3; Uttar Pradesh, 3 (+1); West Bengal, 3 (+0); Andhra Pradesh, 3 (+0); Jammu & Kashmir, 2 (+0); Kerala, 2 (+0). Besides, Haryana, Bihar and HP had 1 death each.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 7 were 368,376 US; 136,675 Spain; 132,547 Italy; 103,375 Germany; 98,984 France; 82,697 China; 60,500 Iran; 52,279 United Kingdom; 30,217 Turkey; 21,657 Switzerland; 20,814 Belgium; 18,926 Netherlands; 16,667 Canada; 12,297 Austria; 12,232 Brazil; 11,730 Portugal; 10,331 Korea, South; 8,904 Israel; 7,206 Sweden; 6,343 Russia; 5,865 Norway; 5,846 Australia; 5,364 Ireland; 4,875 Denmark; 4,822 Czechia; 4,815 Chile; 4,778 India; 4,413 Poland; 4,057 Romania; 3,906 Japan; 3,861 Pakistan; 3,793 Malaysia; 3,747 Ecuador; 3,660 Philippines; 2,843 Luxembourg; 2,605 Saudi Arabia; 2,561 Peru; 2,491 Indonesia; 2,439 Mexico; 2,220 Thailand; 2,200 Serbia; 2,176 Finland; 2,100 Panama; 2,076 United Arab Emirates; 1,832 Qatar; 1,828 Dominican Republic; 1,755 Greece; 1,686 South Africa; 1,628 Argentina; 1,579 Colombia; 1,562 Iceland; 1,423 Algeria; 1,375 Singapore; 1,322 Egypt; 1,319 Ukraine; 1,222 Croatia; 1,160 New Zealand; 1,120 Morocco; 1,108 Estonia; 1,031 Iraq; and 1,021 Slovenia.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 965 Moldova; 843 Lithuania; 833 Armenia; 756 Bahrain; 744 Hungary; 712 Diamond Princess; 700 Belarus; 674 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 670 Kazakhstan; 665 Kuwait; 658 Cameroon; 641 Azerbaijan; 596 Tunisia; 570 North Macedonia; 549 Bulgaria; 542 Latvia; 541 Lebanon; 534 Slovakia; 525 Andorra; 467 Costa Rica; 465 Cyprus; 457 Uzbekistan; 415 Uruguay; 377 Albania; 373 Taiwan*; 367 Afghanistan; 364 Burkina Faso; 363 Cuba; 349 Jordan; 331 Oman; 323 Cote d’Ivoire; 305 Honduras; 287 Ghana; 277 San Marino; 254 West Bank and Gaza; 253 Niger; 245 Vietnam; 244 Mauritius; 241 Malta; 238 Nigeria; 233 Montenegro; 228 Kyrgyzstan; 226 Senegal; 194 Bolivia; 188 Georgia; 178 Sri Lanka; 165 Venezuela; 161 Congo (Kinshasa); 158 Kenya; 145 Kosovo; 135 Brunei; 128 Guinea; 123 Bangladesh; 115 Cambodia; 115 Paraguay; 105 Rwanda; and 105 Trinidad and Tobago.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 16,523 Italy; 13,798 Spain; 8,911 France; 5,373 United Kingdom; 3,872 Iran; 3,485 New York City New York US; 3,212 Hubei China; 2,035 Belgium; 1,867 Netherlands; 1,810 Germany; 784 Switzerland; 649 Turkey; 566 Brazil; 477 Sweden; 381Nassau New York US; 346 Wayne Michigan US; 311 Portugal; 243 Austria; 222 King Washington US; 221 Indonesia; 211 Westchester New York US; 209 Cook Illinois US; 200 Bergen New Jersey US; 199 Suffolk New York US; 192 Korea, South; 191 Ecuador; 187 Denmark; 186 Essex New Jersey US; 185 Oakland Michigan US; 182 Romania; 177 Philippines; 174 Ireland; 173 Algeria; 171Orleans Louisiana US; 150 Unassigned New York US; 147 Los Angeles California US; 137 India; 132 Ontario Canada; 125 Mexico; 121 Quebec Canada; 121Jefferson Louisiana US; 119Rockland New York US; 111 Poland; 101 Fairfield Connecticut US; and 100 Macomb Michigan US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

The total number of deaths in the United States as a whole as of Apr 7 at 3.59 PM (Hong Kong Time) was 10,993. (Source: scmp.com)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has reported Apr 7 that the mainland had no domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 6, but 32 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 983 as of Apr 6-end.

For the first time China reported no death from the pandemic.

Mainland China reported just one new suspected case, with its total now standing at 89.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,740 as of Apr 6-end, 1,242 were still being treated, 77,167 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,331 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 7.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 211, a decline by 54 over the previous day’s total.

China’s infection and death figures continue to be seen a gross underreports outside the country.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

By Blogsdna