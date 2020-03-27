Covid-19: The US now has the highest number of infections as China declares return of normalcy

(TibetanReview.net, Mar27’20) – The United States is now the country with the most number of infections from the Covid-19 global Pandemic that was unleashed by China from its central city of Wuhan in late 2019. And as countries increasingly go in a lockdown mode in attempts to stem what the World Health Organization has described as exponential increases in the number of infections, China has prevented a UN Security Council discussion of the pandemic and closed its borders to foreign nationals to prevent “imports” of the infection, while opening its factories, tourist sites, cinema halls, and schools after having apparently contained and controlled the pandemic within its borders.

Across the world the pandemic has infected 529,957 people and killed 24,110, compared to 467,844 and 21,300 respectively the day before, according to data compiled by channelnewsasia.com Mar 27. A total of 121,978 have recovered,

* * *

In India, the total number of reported infections has risen to 724 and the number of deaths to 17, compared to the previous day’s totals of 649 and 13 respectively, as of Mar 27.

The worst affected state in India is now Kerala with 137 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 130 cases. These are followed by Karnataka, 55; Telangana, 45; Gujarat, 43; Rajasthan, 41; Uttar Pradesh with 41; Delhi, 36; Punjab, 33; Haryana, 30; Tamil Nadu, 29; Madhya Pradesh, 20; Ladakh,13; Andhra Pradesh, 12; Jammu & Kashmir, 13; West Bengal, 10; Chandigarh, 7; Uttarakhand, 5; Bihar, 6; Chattisgarh, 6; Himachal Pradesh, 3; Odisha, 2; Manipur, 1; and, 1. (Source: https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/coronavirus)

* * *

According to data compiled by channelnewsasia.com as of Mar 27 evening, the worst hit countries outside mainland China with 1,000 or more confirmed infections and also deaths in most of the cases included USA (85,505, 1,288), Italy (80,539, 8,215), Spain (57,786, 4,365), Germany (43,938, 267), Iran (32,332, 2,378), France (29,155, 1,696), UK (11,658, 578), Switzerland (11,316, 171), South Korea (9,332, 139), Netherlands (7,31, 434), Austria (6,398, 49), Belgium (6,235, 220), Canada (3,555, 35), Portugal (3,544, 60), Norway (3,156, 14), Australia (2,985, 13), Sweden (2,840, 70), Israel (2,666, 8), Brazil (2,567, 61), Turkey (2,433, 59), Malaysia (2,161, 26), Denmark (1,991, 41), Czech Republic (1,775, 6), Ireland (1,564, 9-unchanged), Luxembourg (1,333, 8-unchanged), Japan (1,313, 45), Chile (1,306, 4), Ecuador (1,211, 29), Pakistan (1,128, 8), Poland (1,120, 14), Thailand (1,045, 4-unchanged), Russia (1,036, 4), Romania (1,029, 18), Saudi Arabia (1,012, 3).

Countries with less than 1000 but over 250 infections thus far included Finland (958, 5), South Africa (927, 2), Indonesia (893, 87), Greece (821, 23), Philippines (803, 54), Iceland (802, 2), Diamond Princess cruise ship (712, 10-unchanged), India (694, 16, since risen to 724, 17), Singapore (683, 2), Panama (558, 8), Estonia (538, 1), Qatar (537, 0), Slovenia (528, 6), Hong Kong (518, 4), Argentina (502, 8), Croatia (481, 2), Peru (480, 9), Mexico (475, 6), Colombia (470, 4), Bahrain (457, 4), Serbia (457, 6), Egypt (456, 21), Dominican Republic (392, 10), Iraq (382, 36), Lebanon (368, 6), UAE (333, 2-unchanged), Algeria (302, 21), Armenia (290, 1), Lithuania (290, 1), New Zealand (283, 0), Hungary (261, 10), and Taiwan (252, 2).

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Mar 27 that the mainland had one domestically transmitted new infection on Mar 26, but 54 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 595 as of Mar 26-end. Five were reported to have died on Mar 25.

Mainland China also reported 49 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 189.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,340 as of Mar 26-end, 3,460 were still being treated, 74,588 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,292 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 27.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 1,034, a decline by 201 over the previous day’s total.

China has not been counting asymptomatic cases even though they are known to transmit the disease.

By Blogsdna