Covid-19 update: South Korea, Italy, Iran dominate the global spread

(TibetanReview.net, Mar03’20) – The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections across the world had touched 92,153 with the number of deaths totalling 3,127 as of 6:53 PM Mar 3, according to data compiled by scmp.com. Mainland China accounted for 80,151 of the confirmed infections and 2,943 of the deaths, mostly in the epicentre Wuhan City, capital of Hubei Province.

Outside the mainland, South Korea had the highest number of infections at 5,186 cases and 28 deaths.

The highest number deaths outside China were reported in Iran at 77, with 2,336 infections amid doubts about the official figures.

Italy had the worst spread of the disease in Europe at 2,036, with 52 deaths.

Regarding the situation in the Diamond Princess cruise liner, anchored on Japan’s coast, the figures remained unchanged at 706 infections and 6 deaths.

Other countries and territories with confirmed cases and deaths as of Mar 3 at 6:53 PM included Japan, (276, 6), France (191, 3), the United States (102, 6), Hong Kong (100, 2), Thailand (43, 1), Taiwan (42, 1), Australia (33, 1), and the Philippines (3, 1).

Countries and regions with 10 or more confirmed infections, but no death, included Germany (188), Spain (119), Singapore (110), Kuwait (56), Bahrain (47), Switzerland (42), the United Kingdom (40), Malaysia (36), Canada (27), Norway (25), Iraq (21), Austria (18), UAE (21), Austria (18), the Netherlands (18), Vietnam (16), Sweden (15), Macao (10), Israel (10), and Lebanon (10).

* * *

While infections and deaths outside China continued to rise, especially in South Korea, Italy and Iran, by steep numbers, mainland China continued to report declines in these numbers.

Mainland China reported 125 newly confirmed cases and 42 new deaths on Mar 2, taking their totals to 80,151 and 2,943 respectively. Of the newly confirmed cases, 114 were from Hubei Province which also accounted for 31 of the new deaths.

The confirmed total included, apart from the dead, 30,004 still being treated and 47,204 already discharged from hospital after recovery.

Besides, mainland China still had 587 suspected cases.

