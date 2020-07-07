Covid-19 vaccine to give only limited period shield

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’20) – Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection and may not last beyond one cycle of the infection’s appearance, the Bloomberg Jul 7 cited the top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci as saying.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was cited as saying in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the US National Institute of Health.

“We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts,” he has said.

Fauci has said the American public may have an answer before the end of the year or by early 2021 as to whether one of the more than 140 experimental shots in development had proven safe and effective.

Meanwhile, the world is still knee-deep in the first wave of the pandemic’s spread and the global total has crossed the 11.6 million mark and a total of more than 538,000 have died, with the US accounting for the highest numbers on both the counts.

In India, the number of samples tested for novel Coronavirus has crossed the 10-million mark (1 crore) on Jul 6. While that, no doubt, is a significant milestone, India’s testing numbers are still low compared to many other countries, noted indianexpress.com Jul 7. Maximizing tests is seen as the most effective first step towards controlling the infection’s spread.

India is currently the country with the third highest number of infections after the United States and Brazil while its Covid-19 deaths is the eighth highest.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health show that the country had 22,252 new cases and 467 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 7 at 8AM, taking their totals to 719,665 cases and 20,160 deaths.

A total of 439,948, or 61.13 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 259,557.

The 10 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 211,987 cases after 5,368 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 114,978 (↑3,828) cases, Delhi with 100,832 (↑1,379) cases, Gujarat with 36,772 (↑735) cases, Uttar Pradesh 28,636 (↑929), Telangana 25,733 (↑1,843), Karnataka 25,317 (↑1,843), West Bengal 22,987 (↑861), Rajasthan 20,688 (↑524), and Andhra Pradesh 20,019 (↑1,322),

Eight other states with more than 5000 cases were: Haryana 17,504 (↑499) cases; Madhya Pradesh 15,284 (↑354); Assam 12,160 (↑772); Bihar 12,125 (↑249); Odisha 9,526 (↑456); Jammu & Kashmir 8,675 (↑246), Punjab 6,491 (↑208), and Kerala 5,622 (↑193)

Besides, there were eight other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 3,305 (↑98), Uttarakhand 3,161 (↑37), Jharkhand 2,847 (↑66), Goa 1,813 (↑52), Tripura 1,680 (↑112), Manipur 1,390 (↑24), Himachal Pradesh 1,077 (↑14), and Ladakh 1,005 (↑0).

And then there were eight other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Puducherry 802 (↑0), Nagaland 625 (↑35), Chandigarh 489 (↑23), Arunachal Pradesh 270 (↑1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 125 (↑6), Mizoram 141 (↑16), Sikkim 125 (↑2), and Meghalaya 80 (↑18) cases.

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 9,026 (↑204), followed by Delhi 3,115 (↑48), Gujarat 1,960 (↑17), Tamil Nadu 1,571 (↑61), Uttar Pradesh 809 (↑24), West Bengal 779 (↑22), Madhya Pradesh 617 (↑9), Rajasthan 461 (↑5), Karnataka 401 (↑29), Telangana 306 (↑11), Haryana 276 (↑11), Andhra Pradesh 239 (↑7), Punjab 169 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 138 (↑6), Bihar 97 (↑2), Uttarakhand 42 (↑0), Odisha 38 (↑2), Kerala 27 (↑2), Jharkhand 20 (↑1), Chattisgarh 14 (↑0), Assam 14 (↑0), Puducherry 12 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 7 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑1), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 7 show that there were a total of 58 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 23 were active while 33 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 11.63 million mark to reach 11,633,678 while a total of 538,395 had died as of Jul 7 at 2:04:08 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 175,387 new cases and 3,935 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,938,625), Brazil (1,623,284), India (719,664), Russia (693,215), Peru (305,703), Chile (298,557), UK (287,291), Mexico (261,750) … China (84,889).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (130,306), Brazil (65,487), the UK (44,321), Italy (34,869), Mexico (31,119), France (29,923), Spain (28,388), India (20,159) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

