Covid-19: Will it be over by Apr-end or only months later?

(TibetanReview.net, Apr03’20) – There is no unanimity among experts on when the Covid-19 pandemic unleashed by the government of China both on its citizens and the world at large late last year by suppressing information and punishing whistle blowers while doing practically nothing about it during the start of its outbreak will end as the number of people infected by it zoomed past the one million mark and the deaths exceeded 53,000 on Apr 3.

Top Hong Kong epidemiologist, Professor Gabriel Leung of the University of Hong Kong, has said the pandemic could last a few more months even with heavy-handed prevention measures in place.

However, China’s top expert Zhong Nanshan had predicted that heavy-handed prevention measures could see the crisis brought under control by end of Apr 2020, reported the scmp.com Apr 3.

* * *

In India the number of infections increased significantly in recent days thanks mainly to its spread from participants in a Mar 13-15 Muslim group’s congregation in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. Indian media reports said the spread from the participants accounted for 65 per cent of the latest daily increase and one fifth of the total infections thus far.

The total number of infection in India is now 2,301 and the deaths 56 as on Apr 3, 09:00 IST, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The relevant figures were 1,965 infections and 50 deaths the day before. A total of 157 have recovered thus far.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 335 (+0) infections, followed by Kerala with a total of 286 (+21) infections, Tamil Nadu with 309 (+75) infections, Delhi with 219 (+67) infections, Rajasthan with 133 (+25) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 132 (+46) infections, Karnataka with 124 (+14) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 113 (+0) infections, Telangana with 107 (+11) and Uttarakhand with 10 (+3) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories included Madhya Pradesh, 99 (+0); Gujarat, 87 (+5); Jammu & Kashmir, 70 (+8); Punjab, 46 (+0); Jammu & Haryana 43 (+0); West Bengal 53 (+15); Ladakh, 14 (+1), Bihar, 24 (+1); Chandigarh, 18 (+2); and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10 (+0).

Besides, Chattisgarh (9), Goa (6), Himachal Pradesh (6), Odisha (5), Manipur (2), Puducherry (3) and Mizoram (1) have reported cases.

Maharashtra had the most number of deaths at 16 (+3), followed by Gujarat, 7 (+1); Madhya Pradesh, 6; Punjab, 4; Karnataka at 3; Telangana, 3; West Bengal, 3 (+1); Delhi, 4 (+2); Jammu & Kashmir, 2; Kerala, 2, and Uttar Pradesh, 2. Besides, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, HP, and Tamil Nadu had 1 death each thus far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

* * *

Across the world the countries with more than 1000 cumulative infections as of Apr 3 were 245,573 US; 115,242 Italy; 112,065 Spain; 84,794 Germany; 82,464 China; 59,929 France; 50,468 Iran; 34,173 United Kingdom; 18,827 Switzerland; 18,135 Turkey; 15,348 Belgium; 14,788 Netherlands; 11,284 Canada; 11,171 Austria; 10,062 Korea, South; 9,034 Portugal; 8,066 Brazil; 6,857 Israel; 5,568 Sweden; 5,218 Norway; 5,116 Australia; 3,858 Czechia; 3,849 Ireland; 3,573 Denmark; 3,548 Russia; 3,404 Chile; 3,163 Ecuador; 3,116 Malaysia; 2,946 Poland; 2,738 Romania; 2,633 Philippines; 2,617 Japan; 2,567 India; 2,487 Luxembourg; 2,450 Pakistan; 1,978 Thailand; 1,885 Saudi Arabia; 1,790 Indonesia; 1,544 Greece; 1,518 Finland; 1,510 Mexico; 1,475 Panama; 1,462 South Africa; 1,414 Peru; 1,380 Dominican Republic; 1,319 Iceland; 1,265 Argentina; 1,171 Serbia; 1,161 Colombia; 1,049 Singapore; 1,024 United Arab Emirates; and 1,011 Croatia.

Other countries and regions with 100 or more infections were reported to be 986 Algeria; 949 Qatar; 897 Slovenia; 897 Ukraine; 868 New Zealand; 865 Egypt; 858 Estonia; 772 Iraq; 712 Diamond Princess; 708 Morocco; 696 Lithuania; 663 Armenia; 643 Bahrain; 623 Hungary; 533 Bosnia and Herzegovina; 505 Moldova; 494 Lebanon; 477 Bulgaria; 458 Latvia; 455 Tunisia; 448 Kazakhstan; 428 Andorra; 426 Slovakia; 400 Azerbaijan; 396 Costa Rica; 384 North Macedonia; 369 Uruguay; 356 Cyprus; 342 Kuwait; 339 Taiwan*; 306 Cameroon; 304 Belarus; 299 Jordan; 288 Burkina Faso; 277 Albania; 273 Afghanistan; 245 San Marino; 233 Cuba; 233 Vietnam; 231 Oman; 222 Honduras; 221 Uzbekistan; 204 Ghana; 196 Malta; 195 Senegal; 194 Cote d’Ivoire; 184 Nigeria; 169 Mauritius; 161 West Bank and Gaza; 151 Sri Lanka; 148 Georgia; 146 Venezuela; 144 Montenegro; 134 Congo (Kinshasa); 133 Brunei; 132 Bolivia; 130 Kyrgyzstan; 126 Kosovo; 114 Cambodia; and 110 Kenya.

Concerning the countries or cities with 100 or more deaths, the figures were shown to be 13,915 Italy; 10,348 Spain; 5,387 France; 3,203 Hubei China; 3,160 Iran; 2,921United Kingdom; 1,562 New York City New York US; 1,339 Netherlands; 1,107 Germany; 1,011 Belgium; 536 Switzerland; 516 Unassigned New York US; 356 Turkey; 327 Brazil; 308 Sweden; 209 Portugal; 194 Wayne Michigan US; 175 King Washington US; 174 Korea, South; 170 Indonesia; 158 Austria; 125; Orleans Louisiana US; 123 Denmark; 120 Ecuador; 120 Bergen New Jersey US; 119 Oakland Michigan US; 115 Romania; 107 Philippines; and 107 Cook Illinois US.

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

* * *

In China, the National Health Commission has said Apr 3 that the mainland had two domestically transmitted new infection on Apr 2, but 29 what it called imported additional infections, taking the total of such imports to 870 as of Apr 2-end. Four were reported to have died on Apr 1.

Mainland China also reported 12 new suspected cases, taking the total of such cases to 135.

Of the mainland’s total reported confirmed cases of 81,620 as of Apr 2-end, 1,727 were still being treated, 76,571 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,322 had died of the disease, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 3.

The total of number of severe cases was reported to be 379, a decline by 136 over the previous day’s total.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

