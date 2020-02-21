Cured Covid-19 patients in China reported to surpass confirmed cases on Feb 20

(TibetanReview.net, Feb21’20) – With the daily number of newly cured and discharged Covid-19 patients surpassing that of new confirmed infections for a third consecutive day amid dropping new confirmed cases, China said Feb 21 that the epidemic was showing a positive trend. The country reported 889 new confirmed cases and 118 deaths on Feb 20, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Feb 21.

The infection’s epicentre Hubei province accounted for 631 of the new confirmed cases and 115 of the fatalities on Feb 20.

Hubei also accounted for 411 confirmed cases of the virus on Feb 20 morning, 62 more than the previous day, taking the total number of such cases at the epicentre of the outbreak to 62,442, noted edition.cnn.com Feb 21. The number of confirmed cases outside Hubei was stated to be 14,000 or so.

No new confirmed cases were reported as of Feb 20 in 14 provincial-level regions, said another Xinhua report Feb 21.

The number of people still under medical observation, which peaked at 190,000 on Feb 7, had continued to decline and fell to 120,000 on Feb 20, said yet another Xinhua report Feb 21.

A total of 18,264 patients had been discharged from hospital cross China after recovery by the end of Feb 20.

Outside China, the largest outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan, where hundreds of people were infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which began disembarking passengers this week from Yokohama Bay. The number of cases in South Korea soared from 28 a week ago to at least 204 as of Feb 21 afternoon, with the outbreak there being centered around the southern city of Daegu, said the edition.cnn.com report.

