Daily Covid-19 cases in India decline by 9%, Tibetan cases hit 1,392, with 133 active cases

(TibetanReview.net, Dec17’20) – After declining by 18% day before yesterday, but increasing by 20% yesterday, daily Covid-19 cases in India have come down by nearly 9% this morning, according to ndtv.com reports Dec 15-17.

However, the country’s average daily cases have fallen below 30,000 for the first time in more than five months. And the average count of deaths reported each day has also declined to under 400, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 17.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases fell below the 30,000 mark this Sunday (Dec 13). On the same day, the seven-day average of daily deaths dropped below 400, the report noted.

The report said that the rolling graph of India’s average daily cases had been steadily falling since the peak of Sep 17, except for the brief rise in mid-November and a plateauing in the week before Diwali (Nov 14).

Besides, average daily deaths too had declined almost continuously since Sep 19 except for three brief spikes in November, it said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 24,010 new cases and 355 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 17 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,956,557 cases and 144,451 deaths.

A total of 9,489,740, or 95.31%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 322,366, or 3.24% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 24,010, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 33,291, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 9,636.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

Afer remaining unchaged for three days, the total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,392 (↑16), of whom 133 were active, 1,224 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 17.

The CTA’s task force on Covid-19 has said in its Dec 16 briefing that a otal of 55 Tibetans in India had tested positive during the past week. They were stated to include 1 in Bir, 2 in Bylakuppe, 1 in Clement Town, 11 in Dekyiling, 5 in Delhi, 15 in Dharamshala, 15 in Ladakh, 1 in Mainpat, 2 in Rajpur, 1 in Kollegal, and 1 in Tsopema.

They were stated to be made up of 33 males and 22 females, with a total of 38 ofthem being asymptomatic. The lone Tibetan death from the Covid-19 infection during the week was stated to be that of a 56-year-old man with co-morbidities in Tsopema.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 74,289,439 and the deaths 1,650,312, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Dec 17, 2020.