Daily Covid-19 cases in India declined in all states for the first time

(TibetanReview.net, Dec29’20) – For the first time since the Covid-19 virus spread through India in March, almost all states and Union Territories (UT) registered a week-on-week decline in fresh cases last week, indicating that the pandemic was receding across India, at least for now, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 29.

The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu alone reported two more cases than the week before (December 21-27) at nine.

The report noted that while weekly cases had been falling for the past seven weeks, and in 14 of the last 15 weeks, this was the first time all states had registered a decline.

Capital Delhi recorded 564 fresh cases, the lowest in at least five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Dec 28, even as its positivity rate stood at 0.98%, the PTI Dec 28 cited authorities as saying.

However, danger lurks with India reporting the first cases of a highly infectious mutant Coronavirus strain after six returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for it, said another timesofindia.com report Dec 29.

A mutated coronavirus strain spreading in Britain was stated to be on average 56% more contagious than the original version.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 16,432 new cases and 252 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 29 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,224,303 cases and 148,153 deaths.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 29. And the latest daily total was the lowest in the country in over six months, noted the ndtv.com Dec 29.

A total of 9,807,569, or 95.92%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 268,581, or 2.63% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 16,432, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 24,900, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 8,720.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 3,047, followed by Maharashtra (2,498), Chattisgarh (1,188), West Bengal (1,028), Tamil Nadu (1,005), Uttar Pradesh (940), Madhya Pradesh (876), Karnataka (653), … Himachal Pradesh (242), and so on.

The 252 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 27 from West Bengal, 26 from Chattisgarh, 16 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Kerala and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had declined to 1,311 (↓123) of whom 88 (↓24) were active, 1,436 (↑151) had recovered and 37 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 29.

It was not clear how the cumulative total had declined over the past one day.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 81,362,561 and the deaths 1,776,572, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Dec 29, 2020.