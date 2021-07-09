Daily Covid-19 cases in India down after rising for two days, Tibetan active cases total 132

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’21) – After reporting increases for two successive days, preceded by a big fall, daily Covid-19 cases in India have come down slightly, to less than 45,000 this morning. And there was an increase in the number of daily new deaths.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,499 to 43,393, while the daily new deaths had increased by 94 to 911 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 9 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,752,950 cases and 405,939 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 29.9 million (29,888,284 or 97.19%) while active cases have seen a decline by 1,977 to reach nearly .46 million (458,727 or 1.32%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate was unchanged at 2.42% while the weekly positivity rate was slightly down at 2.36%.

Nine states / Union Territories, namely Kerala (+2,216), Goa (+15), Puducherry (+9), Manipur (+193), Tripura (+53), Chandigarh (+1), Meghalaya (+162), Arunachal Pradesh (+97), and Sikkim (+169) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states, namely Maharashtra and Kerala, continue to have more than 110,000 active cases, with the rest having less than 39,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for six days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have increased by 82 to reach 5,238, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 9. Of them 4,822 had recovered while 132 were active. Those who have died has increased by 1 to reach 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 185.57 million (185,575,443) and the deaths over 4 million (4,010,743), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM.