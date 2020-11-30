Daily Covid-19 cases in India have remained plateaued for the third week, active cases continue falling, Tibetan cases total 1,298

(TibetanReview.net, Nov30’20) – India’s graph of fresh Covid-19 cases has remained plateaued for the third straight week, with total cases recorded in the past seven days being nearly identical to the count in the previous two weeks, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 30. The same has been the case with the death figures.

The report said the flattening of the Covid graph in the past weeks may indicate a kind of equilibrium in the country between surges in the pandemic in several states and decreasing numbers in others.

With the number of fresh cases showing a slight decline, the pool of active cases in the country shrunk for the second day running, falling below 4.5 lakh. Active cases had earlier been rising since Nov 21, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 38,772 new cases and 443 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 30 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,431,691 cases and 137,139 deaths. This was the seventh time this month that the number of new daily cases dropped below 40,000, noted the ndtv.com Nov 30.

A total of 8,847,600, or 93.81%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 446,952, or 4.74% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 38,772, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 45,333, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 7,000.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 20th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 23nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 480,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 204,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan,Chattisgarh, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 108,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,071 (↑85); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,000 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,300 deaths, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,700 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,700 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,200 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 981 and 111 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days the total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,298 (↑24), of whom 153 were active, 1,112 had recovered and 33 (↑2) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 30.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 62,746,222 and the deaths 1,459,497, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:55 PM on Nov 30, 2020.

By Blogsdna