Daily Covid-19 cases in India lowest in nearly five months

(TibetanReview.net, Dec15’20) – India reported this morning the lowest daily Covid-19 cases since July even as its cumulative infections breached the 9.9 million mark, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 15.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 22,065 new cases and 354 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 15 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,906,165 cases and 143,709 deaths. The daily drop in fresh cases was over 18% over the previous day, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 15.

A total of 9,422,636, or 95.12%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 339,820, or 3.43% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 22,065, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 34,477, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 12,766.

And the active caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day, noted a PTI news report Dec 15.

With 2,949 cases, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported the highest number of new cases over the past 24 hours, followed by Kerala (2,707), West Bengal (1,834), Chattisgarh (1,615), Delhi (1,376), Rajasthan (1,250), Uttar Pradesh (1,172), Tamil Nadu (1,141), Madhya Pradesh (1,058) and so on.

With Delhi, Maharashtra also had the highest number of new daily deaths at 60 each, followed by West Begnal (43), Kerala (24), Punjab (21), Chattisgarh (19), Haryana (16), Tamil Nadu (14), Rajasthan (13), Himachal Pradesh (12), and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the second day at 1,376 (↑0), of whom 144 were active, 1,197 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 15.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 72,874,163 and the deaths 1,621,838, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Dec 15, 2020.